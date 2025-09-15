Here Are the NFL Teams That Refused to Hold Moments of Silence for Charlie Kirk

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem. He was shot and killed during his hallmark Q&A sessions, part of what was to be his American Comeback Tour. His death rocked the political landscape. Love him or hate him, and the Left sure did, Kirk wrested the youth vote away from Democrats. In due time, it wouldn’t have been far-fetched to think that Kirk would run for president.

Tennessee Titans honor Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/FtOj7XjKAm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2025

NY Jets hold a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk



“USA! USA! USA!”



pic.twitter.com/W0TsAsUaHl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2025

A moment of silence for both Charlie Kirk and the never forgotten victims of 9/11 ahead of this afternoon’s Dolphins home opener vs. the Patriots pic.twitter.com/80gZ86zogm — Kacy Hintz (@KacyHintz) September 14, 2025

A moment of silence was held at AT&T stadium for Charlie Kirk at the #Cowboys #Giants game. You can hear the crowd reaction with the sound up. pic.twitter.com/KwZKWE3c18 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 14, 2025

The National Football League left the decision to hold a moment of silence for the activist to each franchise—five opted not to do so on Sunday (via NY Post):

A majority of home teams around the NFL held moments of silence for Charlie Kirk on Sunday, but the Bengals, Lions, Colts, Vikings and Ravens did not, according to the Daily Mail. Kirk, who was 31 years old and a conservative activist, was assassinated on Wednesday while speaking at an on-campus event at Utah Valley University. During the day slate of games Sunday, the Jets, Cardinals, Dolphins, Saints, Steelers, Titans, Chiefs and Cowboys all held moments of silence for Kirk before their respective opening kickoffs, the Daily Mail reported. The NFL held a moment of silence before the Packers’ game against the Commanders on Thursday at Lambeau Field, and in a statement the following day, the league revealed that the individual teams would make decisions on whether to hold moments of rememberence for Kirk moving forward.

The work of Turning Point USA, Kirk’s student activist organization, will continue. His work lives on.

Last Friday, the suspect, Tyler Robinson, was apprehended by authorities. He's since invoked his Fifth Amendment rights.

