The Left's Narrative on Charlie Kirk Imploded Over the Weekend...and They're Crashing Out
How Oregon's Football Coach Reacted to Charlie Kirk's Assassination. It Was Spot-on.
A Local Fox Outlet Was Covering the Charlie Kirk Assassination When Something Was...
Watch What Happened to This Texas Tech Student Who Was Caught Celebrating Charlie...
VIP
Democrats Are Desperate to Return to Business As Usual: Do Not Let Them
America's Je Suis Charlie Moment
Who Was Dancing on 9-11?
Kamikaze Democrats
Before Responding To Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Our Side Should Only Ask One Question
VIP
Ted Cruz Promptly Takes Care of Some 'Hateful Garbage' Written About Kirk on...
Vance Makes Announcement About 'The Charlie Kirk Show'
A Widow Inspires the World
Building An Off-Ramp From Political Violence
Debunking the Left’s Lie: Fascism Is Not the 'Far Right'
Tipsheet

Here Are the NFL Teams That Refused to Hold Moments of Silence for Charlie Kirk

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 15, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

 

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem. He was shot and killed during his hallmark Q&A sessions, part of what was to be his American Comeback Tour. His death rocked the political landscape. Love him or hate him, and the Left sure did, Kirk wrested the youth vote away from Democrats. In due time, it wouldn’t have been far-fetched to think that Kirk would run for president.

Advertisement

The National Football League left the decision to hold a moment of silence for the activist to each franchise—five opted not to do so on Sunday (via NY Post):

A majority of home teams around the NFL held moments of silence for Charlie Kirk on Sunday, but the Bengals, Lions, Colts, Vikings and Ravens did not, according to the Daily Mail. 

Kirk, who was 31 years old and a conservative activist, was assassinated on Wednesday while speaking at an on-campus event at Utah Valley University. 

During the day slate of games Sunday, the Jets, Cardinals, Dolphins, Saints, Steelers, Titans, Chiefs and Cowboys all held moments of silence for Kirk before their respective opening kickoffs, the Daily Mail reported. 

The NFL held a moment of silence before the Packers’ game against the Commanders on Thursday at Lambeau Field, and in a statement the following day, the league revealed that the individual teams would make decisions on whether to hold moments of rememberence for Kirk moving forward. 

Recommended

Watch What Happened to This Texas Tech Student Who Was Caught Celebrating Charlie Kirks's Death Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The work of Turning Point USA, Kirk’s student activist organization, will continue. His work lives on. 

Last Friday, the suspect, Tyler Robinson, was apprehended by authorities. He's since invoked his Fifth Amendment rights.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM NFL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch What Happened to This Texas Tech Student Who Was Caught Celebrating Charlie Kirks's Death Matt Vespa
I Have a Solution to Crime Kurt Schlichter
The Left's Narrative on Charlie Kirk Imploded Over the Weekend...and They're Crashing Out Matt Vespa
A Local Fox Outlet Was Covering the Charlie Kirk Assassination When Something Was Found Under the Truck Matt Vespa
How Oregon's Football Coach Reacted to Charlie Kirk's Assassination. It Was Spot-on. Matt Vespa
Here's What Shocked a Former MSNBC Analyst About Erika Kirk's Heartbreaking Address Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch What Happened to This Texas Tech Student Who Was Caught Celebrating Charlie Kirks's Death Matt Vespa
Advertisement