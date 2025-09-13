Why the NYT Needed to Correct Their Article on Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday. He was 31. Kirk was struck in the neck by an assassin’s bullet while doing his Q&A session, a mainstay of his college campus activism, at Utah Valley University in Orem. Whether you liked him or despised him, his impact on American politics was pervasive. He broke down the blue walls around college campuses, breaking through with young men who are now decidedly Republican with their political views. He had a national constituency, who no doubt could’ve been formidable enough for a presidential run.

Advertisement

Now, he’s gone. But even after he’s passed, he’s still owning the institutional Left. Take The New York Times, which had to issue an embarrassing correction after calling Kirk an antisemite. The piece is a hit piece disguised as a quasi-listicle, and that topic was on the list (via NYT):

My, God, NYT, pull it together. https://t.co/SJtnJk5SfA — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 12, 2025

It also must be said that pointing out that hard left Jewish organizations and donors have funded anti-American causes is a statement of fact. It is not anti-Semitic at all. Most religious Jews are horrified at this reality. — Daniel Mael (@DanielMael) September 12, 2025

Mr. Kirk also accused Jewish philanthropists of fomenting anti-whiteness by supporting liberal antiracism causes like the Black Lives Matter movement. “The philosophical foundation of anti-whiteness has been largely financed by Jewish donors in the country,” he said on his show in 2023. Not long after, he accused Jews of controlling “not just the colleges — it’s the nonprofits, it’s the movies, it’s Hollywood, it’s all of it.” Allies of Mr. Kirk often sought to defend him against accusations of antisemitism by citing his support for Israel. Mr. Kirk defended Israel’s actions in Gaza. After his death, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel mourned him as “a lionhearted friend of Israel” who “stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization.”

As some noted, there’s nothing wrong criticizing far-left Jewish donors who are subsidizing anti-American, pro-Hamas, and illiberal causes. Also, yes, get it together over there.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!