A Dem Rep Was Heard Saying How He Truly Felt About Charlie Kirk's...
Who's That Bearded Man Caught Cheering As Charlie Kirk Is Shot? He's Come...
Here's What Happened to Some Office Depot Staffers Who Refused to Print Charlie...
Carolina Panthers Staffer Fired After Trashing Charlie Kirk on Social Media
Pete Hegseth Says Military Will Track and Discipline Service Members Who Mock or...
Forward, For Charlie
From Mainstream Press to Fakestream Press, and Falling Fast
Peter Navarro Shows Us What Weaponization Looks Like
Congress Should Rein in Overreach by the SEC
Charlie Kirk: a Martyr For Truth
Please Stop with the Conspiracy Theories About the Charlie Kirk Assassination
The Assassination of Charlie Kirk and the Silence That Got Us Here
With Charlie’s Assassination, the Left Proves They’re 'Here to Preserve Democracy, Not to...
Charlie Kirk, RIP
Tipsheet

Why the NYT Needed to Correct Their Article on Charlie Kirk

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 13, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday. He was 31. Kirk was struck in the neck by an assassin’s bullet while doing his Q&A session, a mainstay of his college campus activism, at Utah Valley University in Orem. Whether you liked him or despised him, his impact on American politics was pervasive. He broke down the blue walls around college campuses, breaking through with young men who are now decidedly Republican with their political views. He had a national constituency, who no doubt could’ve been formidable enough for a presidential run.

Advertisement

Now, he’s gone. But even after he’s passed, he’s still owning the institutional Left. Take The New York Times, which had to issue an embarrassing correction after calling Kirk an antisemite. The piece is a hit piece disguised as a quasi-listicle, and that topic was on the list (via NYT):

Mr. Kirk also accused Jewish philanthropists of fomenting anti-whiteness by supporting liberal antiracism causes like the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The philosophical foundation of anti-whiteness has been largely financed by Jewish donors in the country,” he said on his show in 2023. 

Not long after, he accused Jews of controlling “not just the colleges — it’s the nonprofits, it’s the movies, it’s Hollywood, it’s all of it.” 

Allies of Mr. Kirk often sought to defend him against accusations of antisemitism by citing his support for Israel. Mr. Kirk defended Israel’s actions in Gaza. After his death, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel mourned him as “a lionhearted friend of Israel” who “stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization.” 

Recommended

Dem Senator Totally Melts Down After Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is Exposed as a Leftist Matt Vespa
Advertisement

As some noted, there’s nothing wrong criticizing far-left Jewish donors who are subsidizing anti-American, pro-Hamas, and illiberal causes. Also, yes, get it together over there. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK ISRAEL REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Senator Totally Melts Down After Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is Exposed as a Leftist Matt Vespa
Here's What Happened to Some Office Depot Staffers Who Refused to Print Charlie Kirk Poster Matt Vespa
Who's That Bearded Man Caught Cheering As Charlie Kirk Is Shot? He's Come Forward. Matt Vespa
Lefty Trump Supporter Nails Why the Dems' Reaction to Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is Worthless Matt Vespa
A Dem Rep Was Heard Saying How He Truly Felt About Charlie Kirk's Assassination. It's Awful. Matt Vespa
Carolina Panthers Staffer Fired After Trashing Charlie Kirk on Social Media Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dem Senator Totally Melts Down After Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is Exposed as a Leftist Matt Vespa
Advertisement