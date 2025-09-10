After These Remarks About Charlie Kirk Getting Shot, MSNBC Can Go to Hell

Charlie Kirk, founder of Talking Points USA, a commentator, and host, was shot at Utah Valley University in what was supposed to be the kickoff to his American Comeback Tour. Kirk was struck in the neck after answering a question about transgender shooters. The campus is on lockdown. Kirk’s condition is unknown, but that didn’t stop MSNBC from engaging in abject depravity in reporting on this incident.

Advertisement

Minutes before Charlie Kirk was shot, he had posted: "Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour."

Kirk was speaking to students from an outdoor tent. A Utah Valley University alert said a single shot was fired and a… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 10, 2025

From ‘hey, he might have been shot by an overly excited supporter’ to ‘this video could be AI,’ all the nonsense was flowing. They also pushed for gun control, mentioning background checks and other aspects of the old Moms Demand script. It was truly disgusting.

The video was AI; what the hell, guys? Also, overly excited supporters? Can we get real, and to speculate that the Trump White House will use this shooting to 'send a message' is beyond speculative.

Kirk is a conservative. He’s outspoken. That doesn’t make him divisive, maybe to you, host Katy Tur.

"We are closely monitoring the tragic news regarding Charlie Kirk. Our hearts are heavy for Charlie, his family, his friends, and all those impacted at Utah Valley University," said Salem CEO David Santrella in a statement. "As a Salem family, we lift him and his loved ones up in prayer, asking God for healing, strength, and protection during this difficult time."

Pray for Charlie Kirk.

🚨OMG — MSNBC just said the shooter might have been "a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration."



WHAT?!



The Fake News is blaming MAGA already. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/BEOP3NlgFD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2025

🚨NOW — MSNBC is saying that the administration is going to "use this" to send a message.



What heinous people they are. https://t.co/fMkwdfn4ya pic.twitter.com/Kbp6jHCibM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2025

MSNBC anchor and apparent psycho Kate Tur lashes out at Charlie Kirk after he was shot in the neck moments ago, calling him a "divisive figure, polarizing, lightning rod. What ever term you want to use." pic.twitter.com/2grSfGyEzE — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 10, 2025

Further on Kirk, MSNBC politics reporter Allen Smith decries:

"[Kirk has] been front and center on a lot of the more divisive social and cultural issues that have driven the MAGA movement. I mean, you talk about trans rights, a lot of issues around racial justice. He has taken… pic.twitter.com/7kL67lQWFz — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 10, 2025

Advertisement

Video corroborates the witness accounts. Horrific. Charlie Kirk's condition is unknown at this time.https://t.co/fmTRICETC8 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 10, 2025