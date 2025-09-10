BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Valley University
Killer Reveals Why He Stabbed a Ukrainian Refugee to Death in Charlotte. It's...
Trump Administration Considering a Game-Changing Move Against Venezuela
VIP
Pennsylvania Town Cracks Down on Veteran for Owning Chickens
FEMA Employees Fired for Using Government Devices for 'Sexually Explicit Behavior'
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge's Ruling Stops Demolition of Marilyn Monroe's Brentwood H...
Report: Keir Starmer Promises Free Speech Protections for American Companies in Upcoming T...
Angry Leftists Spam Restaurant Where President Trump Dined With One-Star Reviews
Susan Collins Challenger Graham Platner Has Radical Leftist Ties to Bernie Sanders, Zohran...
Convicted Terrorist Tied to July 7 London Bombings Set to Be Released in...
Kamala Harris Unleashes on Biden in Explosive Memoir '107 Days'
A Man Seemingly Executed a Woman in Broad Daylight. The Philly DA...
GoFundMe for Man Who Murdered Iryna Zarutska Claims He Is Also a Victim
A Society Paralyzed by the Presence of Evil
Tipsheet

After These Remarks About Charlie Kirk Getting Shot, MSNBC Can Go to Hell

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 10, 2025 3:35 PM
Turning Point USA

Charlie Kirk, founder of Talking Points USA, a commentator, and host, was shot at Utah Valley University in what was supposed to be the kickoff to his American Comeback Tour. Kirk was struck in the neck after answering a question about transgender shooters. The campus is on lockdown. Kirk’s condition is unknown, but that didn’t stop MSNBC from engaging in abject depravity in reporting on this incident. 

Advertisement

From ‘hey, he might have been shot by an overly excited supporter’ to ‘this video could be AI,’ all the nonsense was flowing. They also pushed for gun control, mentioning background checks and other aspects of the old Moms Demand script. It was truly disgusting.

The video was AI; what the hell, guys? Also, overly excited supporters? Can we get real, and to speculate that the Trump White House will use this shooting to 'send a message' is beyond speculative. 

Kirk is a conservative. He’s outspoken. That doesn’t make him divisive, maybe to you, host Katy Tur. 

"We are closely monitoring the tragic news regarding Charlie Kirk. Our hearts are heavy for Charlie, his family, his friends, and all those impacted at Utah Valley University," said Salem CEO David Santrella in a statement. "As a Salem family, we lift him and his loved ones up in prayer, asking God for healing, strength, and protection during this difficult time."

Recommended

BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Valley University Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Pray for Charlie Kirk.

Advertisement

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM GUN CONTROL LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Valley University Matt Vespa
Killer Reveals Why He Stabbed a Ukrainian Refugee to Death in Charlotte. It's Total Garbage. Matt Vespa
A Man Seemingly Executed a Woman in Broad Daylight. The Philly DA Just Downgraded His Charges. Dmitri Bolt
A Society Paralyzed by the Presence of Evil Ben Shapiro
Trump Administration Considering a Game-Changing Move Against Venezuela Jeff Charles
New Video Footage of the Charlotte Stabbing Reveals a Horrifying Social Trend Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Valley University Matt Vespa
Advertisement