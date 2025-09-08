Oklahoma's GOP Frontrunner for Governor Might Be an Anti-Trump Deep State Stooge

Usually, it’s way too early to get this crazy about a 2026 race, but Oklahoma’s gubernatorial election might be a problem for us. Not because of anything Democrats are doing, it’s us. The reddest states continue their streak of electing some of the worst people for office. You’d think deep red Oklahoma would have a solid bench. Not the case, and with a massive lead in ‘way too soon’ polls, the opposition must come out swinging.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond wants to occupy the governor’s mansion in 2027. He’s only ahead due to his name recognition, at least that’s what I’m hoping is the case. Former Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives Charles McCall, who has also entered the gubernatorial election, is trying to torpedo what appears to be a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Sure, Drummond says he’s a Republican, but he might not be one of us. McCall’s campaign launched a site called Never Trump Drummond, which lists the many ways the attorney general is essentially a Democrat.

Drummond happily took cash from Rod Rosenstein, the former deputy attorney general, who tried to draw up a coup-like play wherein the 25th Amendment could be invoked against President Trump. In 2020, using FEC reports, Drummond donated to Joe Biden and later to the Lincoln Project. Mr. Drummond blamed his wife for the donations. He opted to use his political escape hatch when asked if Trump should’ve been impeached, saying he doesn’t have an opinion. He’s against school choice, being part of the effort to block what would’ve been the first Catholic online charter school that was state-funded. The OK Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional in June 2024, but the decision was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which split 4-4. The state ruling was kept in place.

Yet, the buried lede on the site is that Drummond apparently struck a non-enforcement deal with the ACLU over transgender surgeries for minors in 2023. That issue was also brought before the Supreme Court, which upheld a state’s right to ban such surgeries for minors, which Drummond applauded.

“This ruling is a tremendous victory for Oklahoma’s children, ensuring they will not be subjected to the consequences of these life-altering surgeries,” Drummond said last June. “The practice is unconscionable, and I appreciate the court’s ruling that we as a state have the right to protect Oklahoma children from this irreparable harm.”

So, he’s anti-Trump, walks a waffled line on top social issues, and donates to Democrats.

This is the best Oklahoma has for governor—please set me on fire.

