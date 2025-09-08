Speaker Johnson Just Walked Back This Claim About Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Don’t UK the USA
VIP
Meet The Press Is Garbage
When Empathy Turns Toxic: The Chilling Lesson From Charlotte’s Light Rail Murder
Reciprocity, Constitutional Carry, and Transgenders, Oh My!
Ban Transgenderism, Not Guns
Why Bessent Was Amused When 'Meet the Press' Host Brought Up What Goldman...
New Ad Campaign Calls Out Concerning Trend Among Big Retailers
VIP
Want a Good Laugh? Listen to How Mamdani Plans to Convince NYC's Top...
The UN Should Reject Palestinian Statehood
Albuquerque’s Continuing Downward Spiral
Washington State Court Clerk Fired for Not Getting the COVID Jab Appeals Adverse...
Blindfolded Media Miss Awful Charlotte Stabbing
Meth, Fentanyl Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 20 Years
Tipsheet

I Don't Think This Former CNN Host Was Expecting These Answers About National Guard Deployments

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 08, 2025 7:00 AM
Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP

Former CNN host Don Lemon asked numerous Maryland residents about a potential National Guard deployment to the state and the city of Baltimore specifically. I don’t know what he expected, given how Washington, D.C., residents, when asked, are supportive of the increased law enforcement and National Guard presence in the capital that’s made it safer. Even after this deployment ends in D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser signed an order directing local law enforcement to work with federal counterparts indefinitely. 

Advertisement

When asked about troops being deployed to Baltimore, everyone thought it would be a good move in cleaning up crime. Some faulted local leaders for not doing anything. But the overall reaction was clear: bring in the troops and restore law and order in Baltimore:

Recommended

Don’t UK the USA Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP LAW AND ORDER MARYLAND NATIONAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Don’t UK the USA Kurt Schlichter
Speaker Johnson Just Walked Back This Claim About Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Matt Vespa
New Ad Campaign Calls Out Concerning Trend Among Big Retailers Leah Barkoukis
Blindfolded Media Miss Awful Charlotte Stabbing Scott McClallen
Want a Good Laugh? Listen to How Mamdani Plans to Convince NYC's Top Earners to Pay More in Taxes. Leah Barkoukis
Why Bessent Was Amused When 'Meet the Press' Host Brought Up What Goldman Sachs Said About Tariffs Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Don’t UK the USA Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement