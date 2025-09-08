I Don't Think This Former CNN Host Was Expecting These Answers About National Guard Deployments

Former CNN host Don Lemon asked numerous Maryland residents about a potential National Guard deployment to the state and the city of Baltimore specifically. I don’t know what he expected, given how Washington, D.C., residents, when asked, are supportive of the increased law enforcement and National Guard presence in the capital that’s made it safer. Even after this deployment ends in D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser signed an order directing local law enforcement to work with federal counterparts indefinitely.

When asked about troops being deployed to Baltimore, everyone thought it would be a good move in cleaning up crime. Some faulted local leaders for not doing anything. But the overall reaction was clear: bring in the troops and restore law and order in Baltimore:

🚨NEW: West Virginia Man who SUPPORTS Trump deploying National Guard to Chicago and Washington, DC *CLASHES* with Don Lemon🚨



MAN: "I'm from Chicago originally. And I do support that. Chicago is a war zone!"



"I really am in favor of what he's doing in DC with it."



"How can you… pic.twitter.com/Qm9azAZheP — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 6, 2025

🚨NEW: Baltimore man tells Don Lemon Trump deploying National Guard to Baltimore would be "GOOD IDEA" to crack down on "ATROCIOUS" crime🚨



"Maybe we can clean up some of these crime-ridden neighborhoods."



"It'll be a breath of fresh air." @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/IZ1u5oznNH — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 5, 2025

🚨NEW: Resident tells Don Lemon he *SUPPORTS* Trump deploying National Guard to Baltimore🚨



"It's getting out of hand, man! All these k*llings all the time! You know, the m*rder rate's going higher and higher and all the dr*gs!"



"Send the troops to straighten everything out,… pic.twitter.com/yWG90Wk2sJ — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 5, 2025

🚨NEW: Maryland woman tells Don Lemon she *SUPPORTS* Trump sending National Guard after husband's m*rder🚨



"I think it would help."



"Our lovely mayor didn't do nothing."



"I want justice."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/YmQlhAq05L — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 5, 2025

