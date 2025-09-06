Trump's Executive Order Returns Department of Defense to Its Original Name, But It's...
CBS News Staffers on the Verge of Revolt If This Person Is Hired
As Puerto Ricans Call for Independence Their Dreams Are Blocked By Their Chief...
President Trump Closes the Overton Window
After Backlash Over 'Deceptive Edits' to Noem Interview, CBS Announces New ‘Face the...
The Fake Stream Media’s Pervasive Assault on Black America
Mamdani: More Continuation Than Aberration for New York
President Trump Is Bringing the Spirit of Sports Back to America
Money, Power and Transgender Ideology
Cleaning Up the Swamp Is a Full-Time Job for Trump
Iran's Mullahs Staring Into the Abyss
The Party of Losers Is Not Funny
The Enduring Lie of Socialism
DOJ: Minnesota Duo Orchestrated Kidnappings, Bombings in Africa
Tipsheet

Disgraced FBI Official Let Chinese Energy Firm Know That They Were Under Federal Investigation

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 06, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

A former FBI official, who is currently serving time for colluding with a Russian businessman on how to evade US sanctions, tipped off a Chinese energy firm that the Justice Department was investigating them, and they could be subject to arrest. That official was Charles McGonigal, who ironically was a key person in the counterintelligence probe regarding Russian collusion. Given how this guy went rogue, it’s not shocking this is now bubbling to the surface (via NY Post): 

Advertisement

A disgraced former FBI official tipped off an employee of a Chinese group that did business with the Biden family about planned arrests related to a criminal investigation, compromising the integrity of the probe, according to a Justice Department watchdog. 

Charles McGonigal, who helmed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York from 2016 to 2018, was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison in 2023 for colluding with a Russian oligarch to evade US sanctions — but his leaks about the bureau’s investigation into China Energy Fund Committee (CEFC), its top executive Patrick Ho and affiliated companies, were only made public Thursday by the DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General. 

While overseeing the FBI probe into CEFC, McGonigal met with an Albanian official working for CEFC in June 2017 and told them “something to the effect of ‘we are looking into them’ or ‘we are going after them,’” the Albanian official, only identified as “Person B,” told the FBI in a 2022 proffer interview.   

[…] 

Person B traveled to Washington, DC, the day after his meeting with McGonigal and notified Ho about what he had gleaned from the FBI mole. 

He warned Ho that he believed the bureau had plans to arrest him and potentially others involved with CEFC. 

Person B later shared the leaked intel with CEFC China Chairman Ye Jianming, who warned another FBI target — identified as “Target 3” in the report — about the potential of imminent arrests. 

In November 2017, Person B contacted McGonigal after receiving an invitation from Ho to attend a CEFC-sponsored event in New York. 

Person B was not in the US at the time and appeared to be wrestling with the idea of attending the event, given the FBI probe into CEFC. 

“Stay in Albania,” McGonigal advised Person B, according to the report. 

Recommended

As Puerto Ricans Call for Independence Their Dreams Are Blocked By Their Chief Export - Rum Brad Slager
Advertisement

What a mess. Yes, we have Kash Patel in there righting the ship, but there’s still a lot of rot at the FBI, evidenced by the burn bags the FBI director found, which contained troves of documents concerning the Russian collusion hoax. The annex to the Durham Report, which was an investigation conducted by Special Counsel John Durham into the origins of the Russian collusion hoax, was discovered in those bags.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CHINA DOJ FBI HUNTER BIDEN RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

As Puerto Ricans Call for Independence Their Dreams Are Blocked By Their Chief Export - Rum Brad Slager
DOJ: Minnesota Duo Orchestrated Kidnappings, Bombings in Africa Scott McClallen
President Trump Closes the Overton Window William Marshall
After Backlash Over 'Deceptive Edits' to Noem Interview, CBS Announces New ‘Face the Nation’ Policy Leah Barkoukis
Trump's Executive Order Returns Department of Defense to Its Original Name, But It's Missing Something Matt Vespa
CBS News Staffers on the Verge of Revolt If This Person Is Hired Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

As Puerto Ricans Call for Independence Their Dreams Are Blocked By Their Chief Export - Rum Brad Slager
Advertisement