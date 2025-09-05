New Emails Shed More Light on the Biden Autopen Fiasco. It Was Total...
He Spit on Him? The Start of the 2025 NFL Season Didn't Disappoint With Cowboys-Eagles Game

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 05, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Chris Szagola

I’m not a fan of either of these teams, but the 2025 season kicked off between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, and it didn’t disappoint. Most NFC East rivalry games don’t, but this one was a doozy. And it started with the ejection of Eagles’ defensive tackle Jalen Carter for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. It led to hilarious reactions, most of which touched on Carter’s reckless driving charges as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs. And, because of the nature of the ejection, the Hawk Tuah girl resurfaced:

Oh, wait, did Dak spit first? Do we have a second spitter?

The first half of the game was an offensive juggernaut. Points were scored on every drive, but then lightning was detected nearby, delaying the game for almost an hour. The Cowboys would not score again. Eagles would win 24-20. Eagles’ wide receiver AJ Brown was barely targeted, and Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb’s two drops proved costly. That also led to some funny reactions.

It was chippy. There were fights. And football is back.

Tags:

NFL

