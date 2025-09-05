He Spit on Him? The Start of the 2025 NFL Season Didn't Disappoint With Cowboys-Eagles Game

I’m not a fan of either of these teams, but the 2025 season kicked off between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, and it didn’t disappoint. Most NFC East rivalry games don’t, but this one was a doozy. And it started with the ejection of Eagles’ defensive tackle Jalen Carter for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. It led to hilarious reactions, most of which touched on Carter’s reckless driving charges as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs. And, because of the nature of the ejection, the Hawk Tuah girl resurfaced:
On the Jalen Carter ejection. Here's the pool report:#Eagles #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/eyJJRYwOjW— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 5, 2025
BREAKING: Jalen Carter has left the stadium pic.twitter.com/vNpmF4gfV1— Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 5, 2025
"How are you going to stop Dak Prescott?"— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 5, 2025
Jalen Carter:
pic.twitter.com/806CITgAO8
If Tua was spit on: pic.twitter.com/DvasxMGwqW— John Christo (@WhitePepperESQ) September 5, 2025
Jalen Carter driving home from the stadium pic.twitter.com/xsfmKln0i7— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 5, 2025
I love the internet pic.twitter.com/bGaHhIBFWF— JoeRobbie (@JoeRobbie_) September 5, 2025
Jalen Carter week 1 highlights pic.twitter.com/aMthR1fDMq— Simpsons NFL (@TheSimpsonsNFL) September 5, 2025
Oh, wait, did Dak spit first? Do we have a second spitter?
Did Dak Prescott bait Jalen Carter? Probably.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 5, 2025
Did Dak Prescott spit on Jalen Carter? No. https://t.co/fNpnZ1iZIX
Looks like Dak spit at Jalen Carter first in from this angle pic.twitter.com/zHcocVWgz7— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 5, 2025
WE HAVE A SECOND SPITTER pic.twitter.com/suDkYKAlJH— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 5, 2025
Everyone trying to figure out this spitting situation pic.twitter.com/SSNEZblmmC— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 5, 2025
The first half of the game was an offensive juggernaut. Points were scored on every drive, but then lightning was detected nearby, delaying the game for almost an hour. The Cowboys would not score again. Eagles would win 24-20. Eagles’ wide receiver AJ Brown was barely targeted, and Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb’s two drops proved costly. That also led to some funny reactions.
tonight's drive chart tells a story:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 5, 2025
TD
TD
TD
TD
FG
TD
FG
<halftime>
FG
FUMBLE
<weather delay>
punt
punt
punt
punt
punt
downs
end of game
CeeDee Lamb with the game on the line pic.twitter.com/kyOz4k5l5z— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 5, 2025
Ceedee Lamb today pic.twitter.com/ly2dSz4z1f— Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) September 5, 2025
CeeDee Lamb against the Eagles pic.twitter.com/mmiQuL3HDP— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 5, 2025
It was chippy. There were fights. And football is back.
We got a gruesome knee injury, a brawl, and an ejection for spitting in less than 10 minutes of game time.— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 5, 2025
Football is so back baby. pic.twitter.com/Ilm2fURLRp
- Season-ending injury on first play— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 5, 2025
- Jalen Carter ejection
- Brawl 10 minutes in
- George Pickens unsportsmanlike conduct
- Game suspended due to weather
NFL script writers emptying the clip for the season opener
