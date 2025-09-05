He Spit on Him? The Start of the 2025 NFL Season Didn't Disappoint With Cowboys-Eagles Game

I’m not a fan of either of these teams, but the 2025 season kicked off between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, and it didn’t disappoint. Most NFC East rivalry games don’t, but this one was a doozy. And it started with the ejection of Eagles’ defensive tackle Jalen Carter for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. It led to hilarious reactions, most of which touched on Carter’s reckless driving charges as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs. And, because of the nature of the ejection, the Hawk Tuah girl resurfaced:

BREAKING: Jalen Carter has left the stadium pic.twitter.com/vNpmF4gfV1 — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 5, 2025

"How are you going to stop Dak Prescott?"



Jalen Carter:



pic.twitter.com/806CITgAO8 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 5, 2025

If Tua was spit on: pic.twitter.com/DvasxMGwqW — John Christo (@WhitePepperESQ) September 5, 2025

Jalen Carter driving home from the stadium pic.twitter.com/xsfmKln0i7 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 5, 2025

I love the internet pic.twitter.com/bGaHhIBFWF — JoeRobbie (@JoeRobbie_) September 5, 2025

Jalen Carter week 1 highlights pic.twitter.com/aMthR1fDMq — Simpsons NFL (@TheSimpsonsNFL) September 5, 2025

Oh, wait, did Dak spit first? Do we have a second spitter?

Did Dak Prescott bait Jalen Carter? Probably.



Did Dak Prescott spit on Jalen Carter? No. https://t.co/fNpnZ1iZIX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 5, 2025

Looks like Dak spit at Jalen Carter first in from this angle pic.twitter.com/zHcocVWgz7 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 5, 2025

WE HAVE A SECOND SPITTER pic.twitter.com/suDkYKAlJH — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 5, 2025

Everyone trying to figure out this spitting situation pic.twitter.com/SSNEZblmmC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 5, 2025

The first half of the game was an offensive juggernaut. Points were scored on every drive, but then lightning was detected nearby, delaying the game for almost an hour. The Cowboys would not score again. Eagles would win 24-20. Eagles’ wide receiver AJ Brown was barely targeted, and Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb’s two drops proved costly. That also led to some funny reactions.

tonight's drive chart tells a story:



TD

TD

TD

TD

FG

TD

FG

<halftime>

FG

FUMBLE

<weather delay>

punt

punt

punt

punt

punt

downs

end of game — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 5, 2025

CeeDee Lamb with the game on the line pic.twitter.com/kyOz4k5l5z — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 5, 2025

CeeDee Lamb against the Eagles pic.twitter.com/mmiQuL3HDP — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 5, 2025

It was chippy. There were fights. And football is back.

We got a gruesome knee injury, a brawl, and an ejection for spitting in less than 10 minutes of game time.



Football is so back baby. pic.twitter.com/Ilm2fURLRp — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 5, 2025

- Season-ending injury on first play

- Jalen Carter ejection

- Brawl 10 minutes in

- George Pickens unsportsmanlike conduct

- Game suspended due to weather



NFL script writers emptying the clip for the season opener — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 5, 2025

