Trump Waited in the Tall Grass for This Moment on Gun Rights. It's Going to Be Brilliant.

Jeff had this earlier today, but it’s a long time coming for some groups. The Justice Department is mulling banning gun ownership for those who identify as transgender. It goes beyond the horrific mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis that occurred on August 27, where two kids were shot and killed, with another 17 injured. Since 2020, 40 percent of mass shooters, or would-be mass shooters, have been identified as transgender or suspected of being one. If those clamoring for government to “do something,” this is a good first step:

We have been calling on the FBI for over a year to designate transgender motivated violent extremists as a domestic terrorism category.



This category would allow the FBI to safeguard Christian children by opening cases and exploiting government databases to detect and disrupt… https://t.co/FI7O9iS5fD pic.twitter.com/jJR8zsyHMY — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) September 4, 2025

I'm told that a senior DOJ official said, discussing the matter: “We’re not playing semantics with words like dysphoria. We’re talking about trannies, and we don’t think they should have guns.” https://t.co/Aj80fhqvor — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 4, 2025

A DOJ source told the Daily Wire that “individuals within the DOJ are reviewing ways to ensure that mentally ill individuals suffering from gender dysphoria are unable to obtain firearms while they are unstable and unwell. A Justice Department spokesman told the Daily Wire that a “range of options” is being considered “to prevent mentally unstable individuals from committing acts of violence, especially at schools.” Another officials said, “Democrats have called for common sense gun laws for a long time” and that “this seems pretty common sense to me.”

Given how Democrats react to anything Trump does, you know what’s coming: the anti-gun Left is going to sound like National Rifle Association members. They will likely devote endless hours to full-throated defenses of gun ownership and Second Amendment rights. The president is setting the stage for the Democrats to cannibalize their anti-gun positions, sacrificing generations of activism for transgender gun rights. The Left was ALWAYS wrong about gun rights; we just had to wait a long time to find an issue where the opposition could self-implode on this one, and they will.

Oh my God he’s done it. This beautiful man has done it.



He’s gonna make the left come out with a full throated fever pitch defense of gun rights. https://t.co/wHNVhJIsG8 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 4, 2025

Genius move, Mr. President.

