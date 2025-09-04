Trump Waited in the Tall Grass for This Moment on Gun Rights. It's...
Tipsheet

Canadian Police Chief's Advice on Dealing With Home Invasions Is Beyond Offensive

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 04, 2025 2:45 PM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Canada is not a real country. How can a top law enforcement official even say this at a press conference? There was a break-in in York Region, where the homeowner was killed. There’s been a spate of home invasions recently. So, the advice from the people entrusted with enforcing law and order and public safety said that it’s best just to lie down and be murdered by robbers. I’m not kidding (via Toronto Star): 

“Don’t engage unless absolutely necessary.”

Chief Jim MacSween and top investigators provided updates to reporters Wednesday on the deadly home invasion that claimed the life of father Abdul Aleem Farooqi on Sunday. Investigators also shared that a second attempted home invasion had taken place two hours later less than one kilometre away from the Vaughan home.

“In the unlikely event that you find yourself the victim of a home invasion, we are urging citizens not to take matters into their own hands,” MacSween said. 

“While we don’t want homeowners to feel powerless, we urge you to call 9-1-1 and do everything you can to keep yourself and loves ones safe until police arrive and be the best witness possible. This could mean locking yourself in a room away from the perpetrators, hiding, fleeing the home, but don’t engage unless absolutely necessary.” 

The chief sidestepped questions about politicians like Premier Doug Ford calling for stronger self-defence laws, focusing his comments on advising homeowners to avoid any interactions with home invaders. The comments also follow a case in Lindsay, Ont., where an apartment resident was charged with assault following a break-in. 

Just unbelievable.

