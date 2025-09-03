The Number of Mass Shooters Identifying as Transgender Since 2020 Is Quite Alarming

The shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is dying out in the media for obvious reasons: the shooter was transgender, hated Trump—hated everyone, really—and it doesn’t fit the narrative the media likes to keep such a story on repeat. Robert “Robin” Westman shot and killed two kids and injured 17 more on August 27 during mass. It was commemorating the start of the new school year.

Advertisement

It seems like there have been scores of mass shootings committed by transgender individuals. Western Journal did an analysis showing that since 2020, 40 percent of mass shooters or would-be mass shooters have been identified as transgender or suspected of being as such.

Once you cut through the gang violence, revenge, romance-gone-bad noise, Grok and GPT BOTH give an estimate of ~40% of school shooters/would-be shooters since 2020 have been trans/suspected trans.



The media silence is deafening.https://t.co/ylnVKCwLnShttps://t.co/USGohF55wu pic.twitter.com/dT8q4gmm5W — Josh Manning (@Josh_Manning) August 28, 2025

We have a mental health problem. Westman clearly exhibited some whacko tendencies, as evidenced in that rambling manifesto left behind. Still, before this recent spate of transgender shootings, most mass shooters, in general, had mental health histories. Some would like to address it, though a particular party either wants to talk about background checks or databases first, or finagles ways to ensure state power can be abused when assessing potential cases of mental illness. Minnesota had red flag laws, too. There are enough laws on the books to prevent this sort of mayhem. The rest is up to how the law is enforced, and whether members of the community and family members raise the alarm.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!