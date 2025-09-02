How Trump Plans to Represent the Biden Presidency on the WH Rose Garden's Wall of Fame

President Trump sat down with The Daily Caller’s Reagan Reese, where he revealed new plans for the White House Rose Garden, which will include a luxurious presidential wall of fame. The president once again demonstrated his expert trolling skills, stating that the autopen will be displayed on the wall for Joe Biden. It doesn’t get any better than this:

TRUMP: We’re doing what’s called the Presidential Wall of Fame.

REESE: Oh yes, I think I did see this.

TRUMP: Come on, want to go watch?

REESE: Yeah let’s go see it.

[TRUMP and REESE walk out of the Oval Office to Rose Garden for several minutes while Hotel California plays on the White House speakers.]

[TRUMP AND REESE sit back down in the Oval Office.]

REESE: On your ballroom, President Trump, would you like that to be named after you?

TRUMP: Named after who?

REESE: Named after you. The ballroom.

TRUMP: Oh, well, I’m the one that gets to name it. I hate to — I’m putting up my money and donations. You know, there’s no money by the government.

REESE: Well there’s the Lincoln Bedroom, the Roosevelt Room.

TRUMP: We should get her up to the Lincoln Bedroom and show it —

REESE: Okay, yeah.

TRUMP: I’m [fixing] up a lot of things. We’re right now building —

[TRUMP shows REESE the presidential portraits for the Rose Garden.]

REESE: I love the frames, I love the gold. [Reese references the portraits being shown.]

TRUMP: Is that unbelievable?

REESE: It’s very beautiful.

TRUMP: So that was done for very high end paintings. I’m looking at frames and saying ‘what about that one?’

REESE: You’re going to put President Biden up too?

TRUMP: Okay — show it.

TRUMP: Isn’t that an interesting question.

REESE: I’m curious.

TRUMP: And I’ll listen to you too, because it’s a decision I have to make. We put up a picture of the autopen.