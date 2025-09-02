How Trump Plans to Represent the Biden Presidency on the WH Rose Garden's Wall of Fame

President Trump sat down with The Daily Caller’s Reagan Reese, where he revealed new plans for the White House Rose Garden, which will include a luxurious presidential wall of fame. The president once again demonstrated his expert trolling skills, stating that the autopen will be displayed on the wall for Joe Biden. It doesn’t get any better than this:
TRUMP: We’re doing what’s called the Presidential Wall of Fame.
REESE: Oh yes, I think I did see this.
TRUMP: Come on, want to go watch?
REESE: Yeah let’s go see it.
[TRUMP and REESE walk out of the Oval Office to Rose Garden for several minutes while Hotel California plays on the White House speakers.]
[TRUMP AND REESE sit back down in the Oval Office.]
REESE: On your ballroom, President Trump, would you like that to be named after you?
TRUMP: Named after who?
REESE: Named after you. The ballroom.
TRUMP: Oh, well, I’m the one that gets to name it. I hate to — I’m putting up my money and donations. You know, there’s no money by the government.
REESE: Well there’s the Lincoln Bedroom, the Roosevelt Room.
TRUMP: We should get her up to the Lincoln Bedroom and show it —
REESE: Okay, yeah.
TRUMP: I’m [fixing] up a lot of things. We’re right now building —
[TRUMP shows REESE the presidential portraits for the Rose Garden.]
REESE: I love the frames, I love the gold. [Reese references the portraits being shown.]
TRUMP: Is that unbelievable?
REESE: It’s very beautiful.
TRUMP: So that was done for very high end paintings. I’m looking at frames and saying ‘what about that one?’
REESE: You’re going to put President Biden up too?
TRUMP: Okay — show it.
TRUMP: Isn’t that an interesting question.
REESE: I’m curious.
TRUMP: And I’ll listen to you too, because it’s a decision I have to make. We put up a picture of the autopen.
Trump also went scorched Earth on CBS News’ Margaret Brennan, calling her “nasty.” Karoline Leavitt, from the top rope, flat-out called her “stupid.” I mean, have you seen the times she tried to bait Trump officials, especially Secretary of State Marco Rubio? It’s always a disaster for her, and Rubio has driven over the host’s talking points with a tank repeatedly.
Still, the autopen for Biden on the presidential wall of fame is perfection.
🚨 @PressSec did NOT mince words on CBS’ Margaret Brennan: “She’s stupid. You can put that on the record.”— Conor Coutts (@ConorCoutts) September 1, 2025
Trump added: “She’s nasty.” pic.twitter.com/Oa7EkBQ2wR
TRUMP: People don’t realize how big our market is. You know? It’s like if they had Nora O’Donnell, anybody could do this. You could take 50% of the women off the street, they’d do just as good. Pay her 12 million a year, and she’s not going to be there very long. But if she’s not already out, I mean, she’s pretty close, I would say she’s pretty close, but, the other ones too. The ‘Face the Nation.’ The woman on the ‘Face the Nation’ is so bad.
REESE: Kristen Welker, right?
TRUMP: Well, now Kristen Welker is NBC.
REESE: You know better than I do.
TRUMP: Kristen Welker is NBC. She’s, you know.
LEAVITT: Margaret Brennan [Leavitt refers to the host of ‘Face the Nation.’]
REESE: Margaret Brennan, right.
TRUMP: Margaret Brennan. What do you think of her?
LEAVITT: She’s stupid. You can put that on the record.
TRUMP: She’s nasty.
LEAVITT: Yes.
TRUMP: I watched it with Marco. He handled her –
REESE: He goes on there a lot. And every time he does a really, he’s intense about it.
TRUMP: Because he’s good and he’s smart.
