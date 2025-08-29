DC Mayor Admits Trump's Takeover Has Reduced Crime

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser isn’t the worst. Yes, the pandering during the COVID pandemic was insufferable; she’s a Democrat. I’d never vote for her, but she’s no Jacob Frey. And she, at least for now, is willing to admit what’s clear as day: Trump’s takeover of the capital has worked to restore law and order. It’s an admission that has angered liberals, supposedly (via WaPo):

🚨 HOLY CRAP! The Democrat Mayor of DC Muriel Bowser is now thanking President Trump for "surging" agents to Washington DC: "Difference in this 20-day period of this federal surge is an 87% REDUCTION in carjackings! [...] Neighborhoods feel safer!"pic.twitter.com/05oJo8gKUk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 27, 2025

More than two weeks after President Donald Trump declared a crime emergency in D.C. and sent hundreds of federal agents into city streets, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said she believed the boosted law enforcement presence is working. “We know that we have had fewer gun crimes, fewer homicides and we have experienced an extreme reduction in carjackings,” she said at a wide-ranging news conference Wednesday afternoon, flanked by top city officials including the chief of police. “We greatly appreciate the surge of officers” enhancing the work of local police officers, she added. Her tone, largely upbeat, stirred swift rebuke among some D.C. Council members — and pleased the White House.

She mostly angered the DC home rule people—what else is new? Bowser also doesn’t want National Guard units from other states in the capital, and is against masked ICE agents enforcing federal immigration law. Again, nothing shocking there, but she agreed with the core premise behind the takeover. It’s working.

Earlier this month, President Trump federalized the DC police and deployed around 1,000 National Guardsmen to restore order and curb rising crime. Guardsmen are now armed.

The follow-up question is: Which DC liberals are mad at the mayor? For white liberals, especially females, who dwell in the cozy, ritzy enclaves of DC and Northern Virginia, they’re hysterical. For those in neighborhoods that are daily impacted by crime, the increased police presence is welcomed. Notice how those who film police in DC doing their jobs are the soft, soy boy factions of the Democratic Party. The ones who thought 'happy hands' Tim Walz was the epitome of masculine energy.