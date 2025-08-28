FBI: Minneapolis Shooting Was an Act of Anti-Catholic Domestic Terrorism

On Wednesday, Robert “Robin” Westman committed a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Westman killed two students, ages 8 and 10. Seventeen others were also wounded, some critically, though all are expected to survive. It led to the discovery of two videos, one showing the manifesto being revealed, some of which was written in Cyrillic, and another showing the arsenal of weapons that were assembled for the assault.

“Kill Donald Trump” and other rantings were inscribed on the magazines. There were also a slew of antisemitic and anti-religious scribblings, too. Westman was unhinged. Still, the FBI says it’s now investigating this as an act of anti-Catholic domestic terrorism:

JUST IN - FBI is investigating the Minneapolis massacre by transgender Robin (Robert) Westman as an "act of domestic terrorism" and a "hate crime targeting Catholics." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 27, 2025

Updates on the shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota:



The FBI is investigating this shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics.



There were 2 fatalities, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old. In addition, 14 children and 3 adults were injured.



The… https://t.co/ErFZpSieKS — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 27, 2025

This story is soon going to die in the news cycle since it doesn’t fit the liberal media’s narrative. There’s nothing for them to weaponize against Trump—the shooter wanted the president to die. By next week, this tragic shooting will be pushed out for the obvious reasons.

Thoughts and prayers for the families.

