Is This the Identity of the Minneapolis Church Shooter?

As Jeff covered this morning, there was a tragic mass shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was an act of unbelievable evil: the assailant opened fire at Annunciation Church, which was hosting a mass to commemorate the start of school. Two children have been killed. The shooter opened fire on the congregants from the side windows, wounding 17 others. Fourteen of those injured are children, three adults, with two of the affected children being in critical condition.

The shooter was armed with a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol. A smoke bomb of sorts was also recovered at the scene. But who would commit this crime? Who shoots children in a church? Many are pointing the finger at "Robin" Westman, reportedly a biological male who identifies as a woman and was formerly known as Robert Westman. Westman allegedly uploaded two disturbing videos to YouTube showing what appears to be a manifesto and an arsenal of weapons he was likely planning to use in this attack. The video is over 20 minutes long and was live hours after the shooting. YouTube has since taken down the account.

🚨BREAKING: YouTube just WIPED the account "Robin W," who many are speculating is Robin Westman, the alleged Minnesota Catholic Church/School shooter.



The channel uploaded two manifesto-style videos this morning.



They are threaded below.



Viewer discretion is advised. pic.twitter.com/b9Ud3265mv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2025

Multiple magazines in the video were inscribed with unhinged rhetoric, some of which was arguably antisemitic.

If authorities confirm that the manifesto referenced in these videos exists, it should be released to the public.

And yes, despite what Mayor Jacob Frey said this morning, which was unseemly to say the least, thoughts and prayers should be offered for the families and the victims.

One thing is for sure: if Westman is confirmed as the shooter, this story is going to disappear within hours.

This is a developing news story. We’ll keep you updated.