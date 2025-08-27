Here Are Some Portions of the Minneapolis Shooter's Alleged Manifesto

Robert “Robin” Westman, a man who identified as a woman, attacked Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis today, killing two and wounding 17 others. The two fatalities were children with 14 of the 17 wounded also being school kids. Three adults were also injured. Westman penned an alleged manifesto and posted a video before the attack. His mother reportedly used to work at the school before retiring in 2021. Some of the writings were written in Cyrillic, but New York Post reporter Diane Nerozzi translated some of the pages (via NY Post):

Transgender Minneapolis shooter Robin Westman spoke of murdering “filthy Zionist Jews” and spewed other antisemitic bile in a twisted manifesto before he opened fire at a Catholic school Wednesday morning, killing two children. Westman, 23, also wrote slogans such as “Free Palestine” in a journal he wrote in the Cyrillic alphabet, which The Post translated, after YouTube clips showing the diary pages were posted online on his since-deleted channel. “If I will carry out a racially motivated attack, it would be most likely against filthy Zionist jews,” he wrote in one disgusting entry. “I hate those entitled, penny-sniffing k-kes,” he wrote elsewhere in the journal, which was full of antisemitic slurs. […] The deranged gunman mused about assassinating President Trump and Jews — but ultimately decided that killing “children of innocent civilians” would bring him “the most joy,” the translated journal entries read. […] In other parts of the journal, Westman — whose records say changed his name from Robert to Robin in 2020 after applying when he was 17 — said he had been suicidal for several years, but wanted to take others out with him. “I don’t want to [do] it to spread a message. I do it to please myself. I do it because I am sick,” he wrote. “I don’t think I could just take myself out. I would need to do something with my final act,” the journal continued.

There’s more, with videos also showing anti-Christian scribblings on the magazines, too. Westman was insane. He admits it, and while the liberal media will try and frame his nonsense as proof of no motive—wanting to kill everyone essentially is a motive. Also, the video is quite clear regarding what’s going on here:

Groups in his manifesto included politicians like Donald Trump, Elon Musk and "greedy" executives.



"I still want to try to honor my family name by picking a target of moral obligation, these targets include: immigration agency, corrupt politician, executives of greedy megacoprs… — Diana Nerozzi (@diana_nerozzi) August 27, 2025

"I am a sick fuck. I want to kill as many as I can, I want to top the lists."



He wrote he had a voice in his head telling him to buy a gun -- and that he wanted to attack sooner, but was waiting for school to start back up. — Diana Nerozzi (@diana_nerozzi) August 27, 2025

On his sexuality:



"I don't want to dress girly all the time but I guess sometimes I really like it. I know I am not a woman but I definitely don't feel like a man... I really like my outfit. I look pretty, smart and modest. I think I want to wear something like this for my… pic.twitter.com/o6r1VepsHT — Diana Nerozzi (@diana_nerozzi) August 27, 2025

The alleged trans shooter’s journal/manifesto writings included “free Palestine” sloganeering & fantasies about murdering “Zionist Jews,” per the Post: https://t.co/1NkigBU6hz pic.twitter.com/4LhN0p8o9o — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 27, 2025

But the liberal media and the authorities see no evil here, at least for now:

Minneapolis Police Chief: "I have no information to share on a motive." pic.twitter.com/ewR8nPQgtq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2025

NEW: The Catholic Mass targeted by Robert "Robin" Westman — who was a man identifying as a woman — at a Church in Minneapolis was specifically a "Children's Mass."



A parent asserted that "this person knew this was out first all-school Mass of the year. It was obviously planned.… pic.twitter.com/vOVkmkw60C — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2025

CNN’s John Miller tells Jake Tapper in the 6pm hour that it’s now clear the Minneapolis Catholic school shooter did not have “a specific motive” and there “won’t” ever “be a specific motive” because his “manifesto” was “kind of rambling” and “hate[d] everybody”....



“Well,… pic.twitter.com/m0iU9obNFe — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 27, 2025

