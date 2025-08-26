Model Citizen: American Tourist Stabbed by Syrian Migrant While Protecting Two German Women

I don’t think John Rudat thought he’d get stabbed in the face while visiting Germany, but that’s what happened when a deranged Syrian migrant decided to attempt a rampage on a local tram in Dresden. Rudat couldn’t sit idly by as a pair of migrants tried to assault two female passengers. He intervened, sustaining brutal injuries to his face (via NY Post):

The heroic American tourist who was stabbed while protecting two women being violently assaulted on a tram in Germany has been identified as a part-time model from upstate New York who was left with gruesome facial injuries. John Rudat, 21, was traveling in the city of Dresden early Sunday when he stepped in as the women were being attacked by a pair of men, according to an online fundraiser set up by his brother’s girlfriend Molly. The part-time model — who is also a newly qualified paramedic — was hospitalized with knife wounds to his face after bravely intervening. […] Rudat was staying in Dresden with his former foreign exchange host family when he fell foul of a well-known local thug and drug dealer, according to videos he later posted on social media. Pictures from the aftermath of the violent altercation show blood splattered over the floor of the tram, along with tissues used by other passengers to treat Rudat’s wounds. One of Rudat’s suspected attackers, a 21-year-old Syrian national, was arrested on suspicion of beating up Rudat before his accomplice came back and stabbed the EMT.

That Syrian national was arrested and released due to a lack of evidence, but was re-arrested after new evidence was discovered:

The migrant, identified only as Majid A., who was previously taken into custody and then released on Sunday following the gruesome attack in Dresden, was re-arrested early Tuesday after new evidence came to light, police in the eastern German city said in a statement.He appeared before a judge at the Dresden District Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody, German outlet Bild reported.Wearing a grey Adidas hoodie and black sweatpants reading “Hoodrich,” he was pictured smirking as he was led into court by armed police. “Now that further investigation results are available, the 21-year-old Syrian, who was briefly in police custody on August 24, 2025, is also under strong suspicion of having been involved in the knife attack on the American and of having injured the victim with a dangerous object,” the statement from police reads.

Rudat said one of the suspects is a well-known illegal alien drug dealer who's been on the local police’s radar for quite some time. It’s also not the first time he’s assaulted women.

