Trump Marks Four Years Since the Abbey Gate Bombing
Florida Wants the Feds to Crack Down on Blue State CDL Handouts
'It Will Stun You': Miller Warns D.C. Crime Manipulation Is Worse Than Previously...
Trump Signs Additional Orders to Restore Law and Order
Why Gavin Newsom's Attack on Red States Is a Total Trainwreck
VIP
MSNBC Cracker Barrel Rant Meets Blue Jean Histrionics
VIP
Tennessee's 'Intent to Go Armed' Laws Ruled Unconstitutional
On Home Buying, Maybe We're All Asking for Too Much
VIP
How 'Ghost Gun' Rules Are Running Slap Into Reality
Trump Admin Halts Biden-Era Offshore Wind Project, Prioritizing Energy Reliability Over Gr...
Trump Signs Executive Order: One Year Jail for Flag Burning, Visa Bans for...
VIP
Trump Had the Perfect Response to Reporter Who's Phone Went Off in Oval...
Justice Served: El Mayo Will Die Behind Bars — Exactly Where He Belongs
Bless the Little Sisters
Tipsheet

Trump Fires Federal Reserve Governor

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 25, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Federal Reserve Chair ‘Too Late’ Jerome Powell has been a thorn in President Trump’s economic agenda. He doesn’t want to cut the rates, despite ample signs that inflation has stabilized. The tariffs have not wrecked the economy, but he remains defiant, creating immense tensions between the Fed and the White House. Powell did signal that he could cut rates in September. Now, the chance of that has increased with the firing of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, who’s been criminally referred on suspicion of mortgage fraud (via NBC News):

Advertisement

President Donald Trump is removing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook effective immediately, according to a letter he posted to Truth Social on Monday night.

In the letter, Trump writes: "Pursuant to my authority under Article II of the Constitution of the United States and the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, as amended, you are hereby removed from your position on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, effective immediately."

Trump cites a "criminal referral" from Federal Housing Authority director William Pulte from August 15. In that referral, Pulte accused Cook of mortgage fraud. 

The Federal Reserve did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Recommended

'It Will Stun You': Miller Warns D.C. Crime Manipulation Is Worse Than Previously Known Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

On her part, Cook has vowed not to be bullied out of her seat. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP INFLATION JEROME POWELL TARIFFS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'It Will Stun You': Miller Warns D.C. Crime Manipulation Is Worse Than Previously Known Katie Pavlich
MSNBC Stunned: Trump's Not Messing Around! Maryland Man Booted? Townhall Video
Trump Won’t Let Pinko Jerks Who Hate America Define American History Kurt Schlichter
Justice Served: El Mayo Will Die Behind Bars — Exactly Where He Belongs Sarah Arnold
Trump Wants Grassley to Tell Dems These Three Words Over 'Blue Slip' Tradition Leah Barkoukis
Are Democrats Really Sure They Want to Escalate the Redistricting Wars? Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

'It Will Stun You': Miller Warns D.C. Crime Manipulation Is Worse Than Previously Known Katie Pavlich
Advertisement