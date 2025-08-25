Virginia Dems Might Want to Correct This Statement Over the Sign That Attacked Winsome Sears

They should correct their statement, but they won’t. The Arlington County School Board held a meeting last week over the bathroom policy. It was sparked when a convicted sex offender gained access to a girls’ locker room at a local high school, claiming to be transgender. Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Sears addressed the meeting, which drew a crowd of unhinged leftists, one of whom had the sign that read, “Hey Winsome, if trans can’t share your bathroom, then blacks can’t share my water fountain.”

Advertisement

👀 @arlingtondems’ Chairman Steve Baker was in plain sight of Anita Martineau’s racist sign, hours before he whispered to hide it since it was going viral. They all thought it was clever, until 🇺🇸 called out the racism. @SpanbergerForVA’s supporters were ALL in for boys & men in… https://t.co/vY5ioolGzq pic.twitter.com/jz5G4VuuaN — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) August 23, 2025

Yeah, this person said it was meant as satire, which failed miserably. Virginia Democrats denounced the sign, claiming the person was not affiliated with the party, but that’s not true. Apparently, this woman was a 2023 election greeter:

BIG update on Arlington Dems’ racist sign lady: https://t.co/FBXL55YBt7 — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) August 24, 2025

Will this be a moment that could change the election? Who knows, but this incident is yet another example of how the Democrats have lost the plot. Terry McAuliffe said something far less inflammatory about parents and not being able to dictate what's taught in schools, and lost. This is full-blown racism. It should wreck them.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!