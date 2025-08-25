Bill Maher Nails Why Trump Connects With Voters...and Dems Won't Like It
Virginia Dems Might Want to Correct This Statement Over the Sign That Attacked Winsome Sears

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 25, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Allen G. Breed

They should correct their statement, but they won’t. The Arlington County School Board held a meeting last week over the bathroom policy. It was sparked when a convicted sex offender gained access to a girls’ locker room at a local high school, claiming to be transgender. Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Sears addressed the meeting, which drew a crowd of unhinged leftists, one of whom had the sign that read, “Hey Winsome, if trans can’t share your bathroom, then blacks can’t share my water fountain.”

Yeah, this person said it was meant as satire, which failed miserably. Virginia Democrats denounced the sign, claiming the person was not affiliated with the party, but that’s not true. Apparently, this woman was a 2023 election greeter:

Will this be a moment that could change the election? Who knows, but this incident is yet another example of how the Democrats have lost the plot. Terry McAuliffe said something far less inflammatory about parents and not being able to dictate what's taught in schools, and lost. This is full-blown racism. It should wreck them. 

CIVIL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

