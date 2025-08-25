Dems Seem Comfortable Getting Sucky Fundraising Numbers With Remarks Like This

The Democrats cannot get out of their own way, and it’s become an endless stream of content. Truly. You’d think someone would stand up and say, ‘gee, this makes us look unhinged,’ but no—the party remains afraid to anger their lunatic woke base. Take Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin, whose only notable feat thus far in his tenure is getting headlines for his intraparty spat with David Hogg. He started the Democrats’ summer meeting in Minneapolis with an acknowledgement that they were having their event on ‘stolen land.’

The DNC Summer Meeting begins with a land acknowledgment that claims Minneapolis, Minnesota is on stolen land. pic.twitter.com/zayYRl5w4r — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 25, 2025

DNC Chairman Ken Martin, whose party has a -34 approval rating and currently has $70M less cash-on-hand than the RNC: "I'm sick and tired of this Democratic Party bringing a pencil to a knife fight. We cannot be the only party that plays by the rules anymore." pic.twitter.com/s3cAnPuhA2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 25, 2025

I’m not the one to stop my enemies from walking into the meatgrinder, but there’s a reason why this party is getting creamed, with voters and fundraising. Democrats are usually the ones setting their goal in filling the campaign war chests. Like everything in the Trump era, that’s flipped. The GOP is raking in the cash, and saving it, too. In mid-July, the Republican National Committee had a $65 million-plus advantage over the DNC (via CBS News):

The Republican National Committee ended the first half of 2025 with a $65.56 million cash on hand advantage over the Democratic Party, as the left works to rebound from 2024 election losses and the right continues to deeply intertwine its future with President Trump. New campaign finance filings show the RNC had more than $80.7 million at the end of June, while the Democratic National Committee finished with around $15.2 million in cash on hand as both parties prepare for next year's midterm elections. "The RNC has been working hand in glove with President Trump's team to build the war chest needed to protect and expand our Republican majorities in Congress next year," RNC spokesperson Kiersten Pels said in a statement. "Vice President Vance has done an amazing job as the RNC's finance chair working with Chairman Whatley to do just that, and we're not going to stop." The gap between the two is far wider than this same time period before the 2018 midterms, when the RNC's cash on hand advantage over the DNC was $37.2 million at the end of June 2017. The political dynamics at that point were similar to now, with President Trump months removed from winning the White House and Republicans controlling the House and Senate. In the 2018 midterms, Democrats won back the House and started to build momentum that carried over into Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Ken, you keep doing the Lord’s work in ensuring you drive more people away from the Democratic Party.

Stolen land? You guys aren’t losing because Native Americans are voting Republican. You’re losing because you people are simply insufferable.

