All the Right People in Media Were Mad About John Bolton's Home Being Raided by the Feds

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 25, 2025 12:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

All the right people were mad about former National Security Adviser John Bolton having his home raided by federal agents. The raid occurred on the morning of August 23. FBI agents executed a search of Mr. Bolton’s home in Bethesda, part of an ongoing probe into mishandling classified information. Mr. Bolton reportedly transmitted sensitive materials to his wife and daughter before his exit from the Trump administration. Biden’s FBI knew about it and did nothing, prompting inquiries whether the former president halted the probe out of political reasons since Bolton is an outspoken Trump critic (via NY Post): 

Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton should face criminal charges over his alleged emailing of highly sensitive classified materials through a private server, high ranking FBI officials told The Post Saturday, as they questioned why the Biden administration shelved the case in the first place. 

Federal agents raided Bolton’s Maryland home and DC office Friday morning in search of evidence in their case investigating the Trump critic’s alleged theft of “highly sensitive national security documents.” 

The alleged crime was first identified in 2020 through a “very specific intelligence capacity” that helped produce damning intelligence that Bolton had “transferred” classified documents to his wife and daughter from his White House desk before Trump fired him in September 2019, the senior sources told The Post. 

Investigators opened the case — entirely separate from a different investigation into Bolton’s alleged inclusion of national security secrets in his 2020 book, “The Room Where it Happened” — at the time, which carried into the Biden administration, but was “shelved,” officials said.

Now, Trump’s Justice Department is questioning if the Biden FBI’s decision not to further pursue the case against one of the most staunch Trump critics was politically motivated.   

In the meantime, Russian collusion hoaxers and other liberal media clowns lament how this is a Gestapo-like raid, but please do tell us how you all felt about the Mar-a-Lago raid in August of 2022. FBI agents ransacked Trump’s home, but this was a legitimate search or something. No one is above the law. 

