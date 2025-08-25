All the Right People in Media Were Mad About John Bolton's Home Being Raided by the Feds

All the right people were mad about former National Security Adviser John Bolton having his home raided by federal agents. The raid occurred on the morning of August 23. FBI agents executed a search of Mr. Bolton’s home in Bethesda, part of an ongoing probe into mishandling classified information. Mr. Bolton reportedly transmitted sensitive materials to his wife and daughter before his exit from the Trump administration. Biden’s FBI knew about it and did nothing, prompting inquiries whether the former president halted the probe out of political reasons since Bolton is an outspoken Trump critic (via NY Post):

“I don’t know if John Bolton did anything. But I know, as one Trump person said to me this morning by text, it is ‘not a great morning for John Bolton, no matter what,’” says @MarkHalperin about the FBI raid on the former Trump aide’s home. “But he is a cool customer… We'll get… pic.twitter.com/vrIaItjXMI — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) August 23, 2025

Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton should face criminal charges over his alleged emailing of highly sensitive classified materials through a private server, high ranking FBI officials told The Post Saturday, as they questioned why the Biden administration shelved the case in the first place. Federal agents raided Bolton’s Maryland home and DC office Friday morning in search of evidence in their case investigating the Trump critic’s alleged theft of “highly sensitive national security documents.” The alleged crime was first identified in 2020 through a “very specific intelligence capacity” that helped produce damning intelligence that Bolton had “transferred” classified documents to his wife and daughter from his White House desk before Trump fired him in September 2019, the senior sources told The Post. Investigators opened the case — entirely separate from a different investigation into Bolton’s alleged inclusion of national security secrets in his 2020 book, “The Room Where it Happened” — at the time, which carried into the Biden administration, but was “shelved,” officials said. Now, Trump’s Justice Department is questioning if the Biden FBI’s decision not to further pursue the case against one of the most staunch Trump critics was politically motivated.

🚨 BREAKING: After an almost 8 HOUR FBI raid, John Bolton was just seen returning home



And Bolton does NOT look happy 😂



This deep state hack deserves EVERY SECOND of this... and everything that's about to come for him.



FBI is just getting started, John! 😉 pic.twitter.com/3CwGABN9fE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 22, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: John Bolton's neighbor has stormed out of his home with a "TRUMP IS A NATIONAL DISGRACE" shirt, and put Trump on blast to the media, after the FBI raid



"It's only gonna get worse if we don't do something! It scares the CRAP out of me!"pic.twitter.com/2Y0pTvLwYX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 22, 2025

No man is above the law, Terry — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 22, 2025

This is Gestapo like tactics against political enemies. Any Republicans going to speak up? https://t.co/OaRmANtWwt — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) August 22, 2025

I am sure this has nothing to do with Bolton being a high profile critic of the Administration…. https://t.co/soCX5euFSS — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) August 22, 2025

George Conway, outside of John Bolton’s house in a turtleneck, speculates that Trump ordered the raid because Bolton wrote a negative book about him.



TDS patient zero. pic.twitter.com/Y2YaefL0Em — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 22, 2025

MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian is raging about intelligence agencies being politicized and weaponized:



“The leaders of these institutions have been saying things that aren't true on a regular basis."



This coming from a prime Russia Hoax propagandist. pic.twitter.com/o2XzsqgXRt — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 23, 2025

In the meantime, Russian collusion hoaxers and other liberal media clowns lament how this is a Gestapo-like raid, but please do tell us how you all felt about the Mar-a-Lago raid in August of 2022. FBI agents ransacked Trump’s home, but this was a legitimate search or something. No one is above the law.

If you find yourself freaking out about the FBI's John Bolton raid, I'd like to offer you the guidance John Bolton offered after the raid on Mar-a-Lago:



"Everybody ought to just calm down, whether you're pro-Trump or anti-Trump and let the process work its way through." 👍 pic.twitter.com/DeC8geO07c — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 22, 2025

