The Latest Anti-Trump Stunt Promoting Gavin Newsom Is Disgusting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 21, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Editor's Note: The original post inaccurately claimed that this material came from the governor's communications team. It did not. The story has been clarified and corrected to remove that inaccurate information. My apologies for the error, folks (Matt).

***

There’s nothing much that needs to be said here—this is gross. The latest liberal stunt to promote Gavin Newsom is to mock President Trump’s assassination attempt last year. I'm not kidding. It's not shocking that liberals have gone there. There were similar rumblings when it initially happened last July. Mr. Newsom and his team have steered clear of this nonsense, but that hasn't stopped online progressives from entering peak tin foil hat territory. The governor's communications team is doing just fine promoting him on more grounded topics, as he's sharking his way up to the top in a 'way too soon' poll for 2028 Democratic candidates. 

Someone was killed during the Butler rally in case these clowns forgot. This was gross and unnecessary from the online crowd, some of whom have deleted their posts.

Rest in peace, Corey Comperatore.

In the meantime, Newsom's campaign to be the undisputed anti-Trump candidate has paid off, but even MSNBC noted something about this push: Trump isn’t on the ballot in 2028. At least, not yet—I’m all for a third term for 45/47. Still, even MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was not impressed with Newsom’s recent antics, calling them embarrassing. 

