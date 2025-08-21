The Latest Anti-Trump Stunt Promoting Gavin Newsom Is Disgusting

Editor's Note: The original post inaccurately claimed that this material came from the governor's communications team. It did not. The story has been clarified and corrected to remove that inaccurate information. My apologies for the error, folks (Matt).

Advertisement

***

There’s nothing much that needs to be said here—this is gross. The latest liberal stunt to promote Gavin Newsom is to mock President Trump’s assassination attempt last year. I'm not kidding. It's not shocking that liberals have gone there. There were similar rumblings when it initially happened last July. Mr. Newsom and his team have steered clear of this nonsense, but that hasn't stopped online progressives from entering peak tin foil hat territory. The governor's communications team is doing just fine promoting him on more grounded topics, as he's sharking his way up to the top in a 'way too soon' poll for 2028 Democratic candidates.

Newsom's social media strategy/opposition to Trump is working.



He's gained millions of social media followers. Google searches for him are up like a rocket.



He's now the frontrunner for the 2028 Dem nomination per the prediction markets.



It's cause Democrats want a fighter. pic.twitter.com/A8szassYcg — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) August 20, 2025

Someone was killed during the Butler rally in case these clowns forgot. This was gross and unnecessary from the online crowd, some of whom have deleted their posts.

Rest in peace, Corey Comperatore.

current shitlib strategy to promote Gavin Newsom is to mock (and engage in some apparent denialism about) the attempted assassination of Donald Trump (which, while only injuring Trump, resulted in the murder of Corey Comperatore, who was shot & killed while shielding his family). pic.twitter.com/s2QEJgbGVs — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 20, 2025

This is sick, folks. Helen Comperatore lost her husband. Her kids lost their father. https://t.co/TBmtFfxiyH pic.twitter.com/j3kSTr5Y2Q — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) August 20, 2025

To be clear - this is very specifically a suggestion that the Trump assassination attempt was faked.



Guess that means they think Corey Comperatore’s death was also fabricated? https://t.co/QfeZIyRTgr — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 20, 2025

In the meantime, Newsom's campaign to be the undisputed anti-Trump candidate has paid off, but even MSNBC noted something about this push: Trump isn’t on the ballot in 2028. At least, not yet—I’m all for a third term for 45/47. Still, even MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was not impressed with Newsom’s recent antics, calling them embarrassing.

Advertisement

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Gavin Newsom has just lost left-wing Morning Joe, who is calling his impersonation of Donald Trump an "embarrassment."



"It's quite embarrassing, actually. Gavin Newsom, you see what he's doing online? [...] Don't try to turn the ship 180 degrees. They don't know… pic.twitter.com/wT0z57gkm7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 20, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!