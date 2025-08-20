Here's the Hat Trump Showed the French President. I'm Shocked the Libs Haven't Melted Down Yet.

President Trump met with a slew of world leaders yesterday. The core of the NATO alliance arrived in Washington, with all members hoping for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Heaps of praise were offered to President Trump, with NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, adding that he alone could break the diplomatic logjam that has paralyzed all negotiations concerning this conflict. That alone could get liberals cooking, preparing to melt down.

But an image of Trump showing France’s Emmanuel Macron a ‘four more years’ hat in the Monica Lewinsky Room of the White House, aka the Oval Office Study, should have liberals seething if they haven’t seen the photo already.

President @realDonaldTrump showing President Zelenskyy and President Macron his 4 More Years hat 🤣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/c7dhAkZMuF — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) August 19, 2025

Fun fact: This is the Oval Office study, which Trump calls "The Monica Room" https://t.co/zpJapTMk6O — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) August 19, 2025

Ukraine aside, I am on the ‘Trump third term’ train. I’d also support Trump for a fourth term, though a third one might forever shatter liberal America, so why not explore ways to make this happen? He’d win in a landslide at this point since Democrats have NO ONE who could beat him in a fair election. I’d tolerate another four years of Trump if it meant the permanent destruction of the Democratic Party. Even if he were to resign two years into it, he’d leave JD Vance with veto-proof majorities in both chambers.

Trump 2028 has such a nice ring to it.

