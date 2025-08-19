Let's Hope JD Vance's Prediction on Russiagate Comes True
Tipsheet

How NATO's Secretary General Described Trump During the Ukraine Peace Talks Will Cause Libs to Melt Down

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 19, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's unreal that the Left is going to melt down over peace in Ukraine. 

The irony is that liberals are addicted to being on the right side of the arc of history, and they’re willingly ignoring it as it unfolds in real time. It’s not shocking—liberals are a historically illiterate bunch. President Trump is pushing hard to hash out a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine. He brought the core of the NATO nations to Washington, D.C., to discuss the terms. He met with Vladimir Putin last Friday, which caused the Left to melt down. 

Now, NATO’s Secretary General Mark Rutte described Trump in a way that’s bound to trigger liberals, saying the president was a “pragmatic peacemaker.”  Rutte added that only Trump could do this, a massive blow to Joe Biden, who had this reputation as a foreign policy guru. 

The diplomatic logjam toward ending this war is over, thanks to Trump. Even European leaders admitted this during their meeting:

And yet, The New York Times decided to shovel more fake news down our throats, which was eviscerated by Batya Ungar-Sargon, a lefty Trump supporter, who bashed the media for the laughably dishonest reporting:

The media is nervous that Trump could pull this off, which would make him an undeniable favorite for the Nobel Peace Prize, or, at the very least, the argument for him winning it would be beyond compelling. 

