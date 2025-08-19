How NATO's Secretary General Described Trump During the Ukraine Peace Talks Will Cause Libs to Melt Down

It's unreal that the Left is going to melt down over peace in Ukraine.

The irony is that liberals are addicted to being on the right side of the arc of history, and they’re willingly ignoring it as it unfolds in real time. It’s not shocking—liberals are a historically illiterate bunch. President Trump is pushing hard to hash out a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine. He brought the core of the NATO nations to Washington, D.C., to discuss the terms. He met with Vladimir Putin last Friday, which caused the Left to melt down.

BREAKING — Talks have concluded between @POTUS and European leaders.



"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined between President Putin & President Zelenskyy." - Pres. Trump 👏 pic.twitter.com/2AgvDek1V3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 18, 2025

The eyes of the world are on the White House pic.twitter.com/d6rBlrl8uA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

🚨MAJOR SHIFTS



CNN: "The idea that Ukraine is going to achieve complete victory has COLLAPSED within their society."



2022: 73% of Ukrainians wanted to fight until Ukraine won.



2025: 24% of Ukrainians want to fight until Ukraine wins.



They are tired.pic.twitter.com/rFCMEzrcDh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 18, 2025

Now, NATO’s Secretary General Mark Rutte described Trump in a way that’s bound to trigger liberals, saying the president was a “pragmatic peacemaker.” Rutte added that only Trump could do this, a massive blow to Joe Biden, who had this reputation as a foreign policy guru.

.@SecGenNATO: "Without President Trump, this deadlock with Putin would not have been broken. He is the only one who could do this." pic.twitter.com/XzaBlxJt7o — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

"This was a very successful day," says @SecGenNATO.



"President Trump is a pragmatic peacemaker ... He is putting pressure, but he is also looking for ways to solve this." pic.twitter.com/0fcKbkVFnp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

📸 Scenes from the Oval Office on an historic day pic.twitter.com/ijs75dayYf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 19, 2025

The diplomatic logjam toward ending this war is over, thanks to Trump. Even European leaders admitted this during their meeting:

Finnish President @alexstubb: "I think in the past two weeks, we've probably had more progress in ending this war than we have in the past three and a half years." pic.twitter.com/7Mysp1DE4d — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer: "I think today will be seen as a very important day in recent years in relation to a conflict which has gone on for three and a bit years, and so far nobody has been able to bring it to this point — so I thank you for that." pic.twitter.com/9S6C2HX9iU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

And yet, The New York Times decided to shovel more fake news down our throats, which was eviscerated by Batya Ungar-Sargon, a lefty Trump supporter, who bashed the media for the laughably dishonest reporting:

Just look at this dishonest headline. Trump goes to Alaska and shocks everyone by getting Putin to agree to Western security guarantees for Ukraine, but the NYT reports it like this is something the Europeans are trying to squeeze out of an unwilling Trump. It's so appalling. pic.twitter.com/2mrrArzMSm — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 18, 2025

"But they pushed Trump for security guarantees."



No, they didn't. Anyone watching could see that. They were agreeing with him that they were necessary and complimenting him for having secured that concession from Putin and opened the door like no one else could have. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 18, 2025

Normal people don't have time to watch TV all day. They rely on journalists to tell them what happened. But our legacy media as a class is so blinded by their hatred of the President and his supporters that they feel it is their duty to be dishonest. It's so insane! — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 18, 2025

"But Trump said there would be a ceasefire and there was no ceasefire!" - the entire mainstream American legacy media, blinded by their hatred of Trump and his voters to the obvious truth. https://t.co/kLLrOsA3rr — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 19, 2025

Guess he doesn't get his news from the New York Times 🙃 https://t.co/9Go5G20YfU — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 19, 2025

The media is nervous that Trump could pull this off, which would make him an undeniable favorite for the Nobel Peace Prize, or, at the very least, the argument for him winning it would be beyond compelling.

President Donald J. Trump on the phone with President Putin in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/RkWReNAT2b — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 19, 2025

