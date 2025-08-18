Is the Media Really This Dumb?

The media continues to embarrass itself with these interviews. The president of the United States is trying to end the Ukraine War. Trump met with Vladimir Putin. He’s meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, who arrived last night, and a host of European leaders today. What is the problem? You cannot have a peace deal without talking to Russia, which the liberal media doesn’t seem to comprehend.

🔥Marco Rubio on fire…



Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made that point clear when he ran a clinic on obliterating dumb liberal talking points during an interview with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz. Ms. Raddatz was not pleased with the red carpet welcome. Did she miss the B-2 bomber flyby? Rubio, as politely as possible, called Raddatz an idiot. The red carpet handshake elevated Putin? Lady, the man is the president of a country that was formerly part of the G8 and possesses nuclear weapons. He's a big-time player. Any nation with a trillion-dollar-plus economy is, and the nukes only reinforce that. Rubio’s slap down was a lengthy one:

ABC just tried to grill Marco Rubio for the US giving Putin the "red carpet" and President Trump having a "warm handshake" - and Rubio was having NONE of it.



"When I hear people say that, 'oh, it elevates him.' Well, all we do is talk about Putin all the time! All… pic.twitter.com/21LT63Kzo2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 17, 2025

When I hear people say that, 'oh, it elevates him.' Well, all we do is talk about Putin all the time! All the media's done is talk about Putin all the time for last four, five years. That doesn't mean he's right about the war. That doesn't mean he's justified about the war. Put all that aside. It means you're not going to have a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. You're not going to end a war between Russia and Ukraine without dealing with Putin. That's…that's just common sense. I shouldn't even have to say it. So people can say whatever they want. Ultimately, at the end of the day, we have to get the Russian side to agree to things that they don't want to agree to if we're going to have peace. If not, there'll just be a war. They'll keep killing each other and life will go on in America and in the rest of the world, but not for Ukraine. So, the president has invested a lot of time in trying to bring an end to this war. He deserves credit for doing that. He gets criticism for doing that. He could have just let this war go on. The president could have just said, 'this is Biden's war, it started under him, we'll do what we can for Ukraine, but we're going to focus on other things.' He could have easily said that. But he's the only leader in the world that got Putin to a meeting to talk about serious things

What a clown show. Let’s hope the talks go well today. Last Friday set things in motion; there’s a foundation. And Russia reportedly agreed to security concessions. Let’s see.