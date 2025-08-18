How This CNN Reporter Referred to Trump Regarding Fighting Crime Will Likely Trigger Libs

Ignore the noise, Republicans. Ignore the protesters. They’re not authentic, and the people participating are grade-A losers. We beat you—that should be the mindset. Let them rant and scream, but fighting crime isn’t some academic exercise. Liberals are melting down over President Trump taking over the D.C. police and deploying the National Guard. The capital was a mess before this initiative.

Advertisement

The hobos have been cleared out. The drug dealers have scattered—law and order have returned to the city. Yet, the hordes of godless lefty clowns boo federal officers on patrol. The Democrats are ‘booing’ public safety. It’s truly amazing stuff, to say nothing of the fact that this party has become elite in landing on the wrong side of every public policy issue. CNN’s Harry Enten broke down the numbers on crime. To the shock of no one, voters are more aligned with Republicans on public safety. Trump’s numbers regarding handling crime have also skyrocketed, from minus-13 in March 2024 to plus-one in August 2025. Enten noted that Trump is “Air Jordan” regarding his approach to fighting crime.

Re: DC... Americans have liked Trump's approach on crime. He's Air Jordan (+1 pts net approval) compared to Biden last year (-26 pts net approval).



The GOP leads by 16 pts on crime over Dems. The country is a lot more hawkish on crime than many Dems would like to admit. pic.twitter.com/tGXpKMOrwC — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) August 14, 2025

Gee, it’s almost as if people don’t want to be robbed, stabbed, raped, assaulted, or murdered. Who could’ve guessed that?