Tipsheet

Peace Through Strength: Venezuela’s Maduro Suddenly Ready to Negotiate

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 02, 2026 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said in a recent interview that he is now open to negotiating a drug-trafficking agreement with the United States, remarks that come on the heels of U.S. strikes on suspected narco-terrorist vessels and a reported CIA drone strike last week targeting a dock believed to be used by cartel operations.

“The US government knows, because we’ve told many of their spokespeople, that if they want to seriously discuss an agreement to combat drug trafficking, we’re ready,” Maduro told Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet on state TV, Wednesday night. “If they want oil, Venezuela is ready for US investment, like with Chevron, whenever they want it, wherever they want it and however they want it."

The U.S. has conducted strikes on at least 35 alleged narco‑terrorist or drug‑smuggling boats and similar vessels since early September, in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific under Operation Southern Spear. The strikes have resulted in at least 115 casualties. 

This also follows a series of recent U.S. military seizures of sanctioned oil tankers.

During his interview, Maduro refused to discuss the CIA strike, assuring his interviewer he would address it in a few days.

“The current status quo with the current Venezuelan regime is intolerable for the United States,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in December. “The status quo [is] that they operate and cooperate with terrorist organizations against the national interest of the United States — not just cooperate, but partner with and participate in activities that threaten the national interest of the United States. So yes, our goal is to change that dynamic and that’s why the president is doing what he’s doing.”

