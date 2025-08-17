Political Commentator: Trump Exposed the Dems for Who They Are...And They're Melting Down Over It

Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson spoke about what President Donald J. Trump’s most significant political accomplishment is, and it’s not shocking: the historian said point-blank that this president will be forever known for shattering the Democrats.

Advertisement

“He [Trump] broke the Democratic Party,” said Hanson. “And he exposed it for what it was—it was a bi-coastal elite party with a bunch of billionaires who spend lavishly and a bunch of subsidized poor and a professional class that feels frustrated.” The latter slice is the Zohran Mamdani sect.

🚨NEW: Victor Davis Hanson breaks down "DONALD TRUMP'S GREATEST LEGACY"🚨



"He broke the Democratic Party — and he exposed it for what it was."



"They've lost the working class. They have lost the muscular classes, Hispanic muscular classes, black males, white."



"The Democratic… pic.twitter.com/31xUU5oCDs — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 16, 2025

Yet, he also noted that the Democrats lost the working class, white and non-white, which is why Trump won the popular vote in 2024. Trump’s support among white voters has remained steady, but he didn’t win the popular vote in the 2020 and 2016 elections. Hanson noted that in 2024, Trump won 25 percent of black males, 55 percent of Hispanic men, and another 10-15 percent of Asian men. How can that happen if this man is supposed to be a racist?

Trump broke the Left. They have no playbook to fight him, other than relying on rogue district judges issuing unlawful rulings.

They’re also doubling down on all the wrong policy issues—they’re about to elect a communist as the next mayor of New York City. Besides awful policy positions and not being able to act normal, Hanson noted that Democrats, especially the slice that runs the party—white, wealthy, college-educated whites—spoke down to their supporters instead of listening to their concerns.

We don’t care about schools being overrun or rising crime; these hordes of illegals will be good for you, because we know best. That’s the ethos of the Democratic Party, and it’s going to kill them in national elections until they learn their agenda sucks, their party sucks, and their messaging sucks.

Until then, the old Obama coalition is ours.

🚨NEW: Victor Davis Hanson declares Dem Party has officially "COLLAPSED"🚨



"They're melting down. I don’t even think there is a Democratic Party right now."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/3xWLEUiJVe — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 17, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!