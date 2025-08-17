Political Commentator: Trump Exposed the Dems for Who They Are...And They're Melting Down...
I'm Sorry, This Flyby Before Trump's Meeting With Putin Was Fantastic
Body Language Expert Just Obliterated the Liberal Media's Narrative About Trump's Meeting...
Whether You Like It or Not, What Putin Said About Trump and Ukraine...
Some Simple Truths About Slavery
Some Simple Truths About Slavery
Trump’s DC: The Stats Don’t Lie!
When Does a War End?
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 281: Psalm Summer Part 3 With Psalm 63
Make Gaza Israel and Don't Apologize
'It Is Time': Melania Trump Issues Powerful Plea for Peace in Letter to...
The Contagion of Divorce
NYT Op-Ed: Left Can't Win Without New Constitution
Hawaii Man Sentenced to 33 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking, Child Porn
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Tried This Pivot on Red State Crime. It Failed Miserably.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 17, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

President Trump has federalized the DC police force and deployed the National Guard throughout the capital to restore law and order. Union Station isn’t awash with hobos, violent criminals, and drug dealers anymore. The only people who are mad about it are weirdo white liberals who boo and hiss federal agents doing their jobs. 

Advertisement

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is more preoccupied becoming the anti-Trump candidate than rebuilding his state, which was ravaged by a wildfire not so long ago, decided to throw this haymaker against Shreveport, Louisiana, which he claims has a homicide rate six times that of San Francisco, an urban enclave that’s quite literally covered in crap. The problem is that what Newsom said isn’t true (via KPEL 96.5):

While Newsom painted Shreveport as a crime-ridden wasteland, local officials presented data showing significant crime reductions. According to the Shreveport Police Department, the city has recorded 24 criminal homicides this year, down significantly from 39 at the same point last year.

Recent statistics show Shreveport has experienced dramatic crime reductions, with only 10 homicides as of April 21, 2025, compared to 23 homicides at the same time in 2024. Shots-fired calls also decreased from 950 last year to 634 this year. 

By year's end 2024, Shreveport recorded 52 homicides in all of Caddo Parish, representing continued downward trends. Police credited joint efforts with multiple agencies and community engagement for the improvements. 

The context matters. Shreveport did see a spike in 2023 with 74 homicides, representing a more than 37 percent jump over 2022 and marking one of the highest totals in the city's recorded history. However, that surge has been followed by steady declines. 

Recommended

Some Simple Truths About Slavery Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Is the homicide rate still too high in Shreveport? Yes, but it’s not a wasteland. Focus on rebuilding your state, Gavy, unless you’re not good at that sort of thing. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM LOUISIANA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Some Simple Truths About Slavery Derek Hunter
Political Commentator: Trump Exposed the Dems for Who They Are...And They're Melting Down Over It Matt Vespa
Body Language Expert Just Obliterated the Liberal Media's Narrative About Trump's Meeting with Putin Matt Vespa
I'm Sorry, This Flyby Before Trump's Meeting With Putin Was Fantastic Matt Vespa
Whether You Like It or Not, What Putin Said About Trump and Ukraine Was True Matt Vespa
NYT Op-Ed: Left Can't Win Without New Constitution Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Some Simple Truths About Slavery Derek Hunter
Advertisement