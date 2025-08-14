This NYT Op-Ed Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Regarding How Libs View the Military

What the fresh hell is this? Some career bureaucrats, one of whom is an ex-Obama official, no shock there, penned an opinion piece so laughable that if you can get through the first paragraphs, power to you. It’s peak projection. Hyperbole is the crack cocaine of the Democratic Party, and this one truly takes the cake regarding President Trump’s federalization of the DC police force and the deployment of the National Guard to increase public safety and crack down on the rampant criminality that’s engulfed the capital.

Advertisement

These clowns lament that the military won’t be able to save the country—no coup is coming. Guys, did it ever cross your mind that what Trump is doing is legal and right, because it is. And you folks have reached new depths of political insanity that no one thought was possible:

By ordering 800 National Guard troops to Washington, on the pretext of an illusory crime wave, President Trump has further dragged the U.S. military into domestic law enforcement, in a move credibly perceived as an ominous “test case.” This continues what the administration started in California in June as part of the its deportation efforts. Unfortunately, though we (and others) had hoped that the military would only respond to calls to action in American cities and states kicking and screaming, we no longer expect resistance from that institution. Once, perhaps, traditionalist officers might have leaned on protocol and refused to heed a lawless order, taking inspiration from the generals — Mark Milley and James Mattis — who resisted the uprooting of established military standards in the first Trump term. But today, general officers no longer seem to see themselves as guardians of the constitutional order. It now seems clear to us that the military will not rescue Americans from Mr. Trump’s misuse of the nation’s military capabilities. Recent changes to the terms of the military’s employment by the Pentagon and its members’ incentives to career advancement will ultimately overcome any constitutional and moral qualms about their conduct. Democratic civilian control and the apolitical professionalism of military officers have long been bulwarks against authoritarianism. This framework proved stable through the 20th century, even when tested by the Vietnam War, in significant part because American presidents and their civilian advisers could be trusted not to imperil the political integrity of the Republic.

New York Times is really saying the quiet part out loud, huh? pic.twitter.com/WbWmQ57YnQ — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) August 13, 2025

This is what I’ve been talking about. The liberal media has been trying to stoke a bloody coup in America. They’re upset the military isn’t going to be on their side in the delusional fantasy world they’ve weaved for themselves. Dangerous. They’ll get worse, even deadly. pic.twitter.com/tu5yONwRdY — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 14, 2025

They’re just saying the quiet part out loud: Dammit, the brass won’t be able to lead a coup. First, it’s sad that they continue to think the ‘Trump is a dictator’ narrative will work. It won’t. It hasn’t. It never will. Second, even CNN’s senior legal analyst Elie Honig shocked the panel last night by saying there’s nothing wrong with what Trump is doing in DC. Honig was a former assistant US attorney.

CNN's Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig sides with President Trump's actions in Washington, DC -- shocking Abby Phillip and the panel of liberals.



"Would you rather have national security out in D.C. where you work or not?" pic.twitter.com/5j3rHKkIzk — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 14, 2025

There was an election. Trump won the said election, and now we have Democrats lamenting that there will be no coup to usurp the will of the people in that contest. That’s authoritarian, banana republicanism, kids.

Advertisement

What a clown show.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!