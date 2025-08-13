Wait, Chuck Schumer Created a Fake Family to Serve as Foil for His Trash Talking Points?

It was a throwback segment. John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight on HBO is virtually Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. It’s not shocking, given Oliver is an alum of that program, which was funny. Oliver used to be funny. Late-night used to be funny. It’s not since these clowns opted to lecture and denigrate those with whom they disagree instead of being entertainers, but not this segment on Last Week. It’s funny, and a bit insane.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has spoken about “Joe and Eileen Bailey,” a couple from New York with whom he speaks often, even so far as serving as a de facto compass on public policy, for over a generation now. The problem is that these people don’t exist, though Schumer has manufactured an elaborate work and sociopolitical history for this couple, which Oliver dissected for almost ten minutes. It's worth a watch:

Absolutely wild



For over two decades, Chuck Schumer told how his political career was inspired by a Long Island couple named "Joe and Eileen Bailey."



The problem is… they don't even exist.



All Democrats do is liepic.twitter.com/QBlZcnqhDo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 12, 2025

These people do not exist, man. While humorous, it does symbolize the insular tendencies of the Democratic Party, opting to create imaginary friends to serve as political foil for their shoddy narratives, which double as safety blankets to protect them from the falsification process for their heinous agenda.

We can’t be wrong—the Baileys said this, that, or the other about whatever topic of the week. That’s wild, Chuck. Go out to Long Island and speak with real Trump voters, man. What are you doing?

This is quite a 7 minutes. About the Senate Minority Leader and his repeated use of fictional constituents. 🤔 https://t.co/MTL1NMKU7f — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) August 12, 2025

If you don't watch anything else today, take 7 mins & behold that Chuck Schumer has invented fictional New Yorkers named "the Baileys," developed an entire back story for them over several years, & based his entire worldview on them. Does he belong in the Senate or an asylum? https://t.co/9QwflpJVsm — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 12, 2025

