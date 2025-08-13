So, That's How James Comey Was Able to Communicate With the Media on...
Wait, Chuck Schumer Created a Fake Family to Serve as Foil for His Trash Talking Points?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 13, 2025 6:55 AM
It was a throwback segment. John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight on HBO is virtually Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. It’s not shocking, given Oliver is an alum of that program, which was funny. Oliver used to be funny. Late-night used to be funny. It’s not since these clowns opted to lecture and denigrate those with whom they disagree instead of being entertainers, but not this segment on Last Week. It’s funny, and a bit insane. 

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has spoken about “Joe and Eileen Bailey,” a couple from New York with whom he speaks often, even so far as serving as a de facto compass on public policy, for over a generation now. The problem is that these people don’t exist, though Schumer has manufactured an elaborate work and sociopolitical history for this couple, which Oliver dissected for almost ten minutes. It's worth a watch: 

These people do not exist, man. While humorous, it does symbolize the insular tendencies of the Democratic Party, opting to create imaginary friends to serve as political foil for their shoddy narratives, which double as safety blankets to protect them from the falsification process for their heinous agenda.  

We can’t be wrong—the Baileys said this, that, or the other about whatever topic of the week. That’s wild, Chuck. Go out to Long Island and speak with real Trump voters, man. What are you doing? 

