James Clapper: Everyone Just Get in Line on the Russian Collusion Hoax...Screw the Usual Process

James Clapper had admitted to lawyering up ever since Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard began declassifying and releasing documents that have exposed the Russian collusion hoax to its core. We knew the prime suspects and suspected their motives. Still, now we have the documents to corroborate the claims, which the liberal media has laughably and understandably avoided—they would have to admit guilt and complicity in this seditious conspiracy.

Advertisement

“CONCERNS”

NSA chief Admiral Michael Rogers outlines concerns about 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment on Russia, complaining that his staff hasn’t been granted access to the most sensitive intelligence. Again, new from ⁦@DNIGabbard⁩’s office showing manipulation pic.twitter.com/81zMBdtSmJ — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) August 13, 2025

Clapper, who was DNI under Obama, was reportedly not sold on the Steele dossier, believing it to be hot garbage, but included it in the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment since it was the only thing that backed up the delusional narrative from Democrats about Russian collusion. Clapper, John Brennan, and James Comey all led full-court presses to weaponize this knowingly false document. The latest trove released by Gabbard’s office shows Clapper pushing for uniformity, “This project has to be a team sport,” he said in an email to Obama’s intelligence chiefs. The 2017 ICA findings are set, and must be unanimously endorsed, proper process and protocol be damned. Director of the National Security Agency Mike Rogers did not receive that directive well, to say the least (via Fox News):

“THIS IS ONE PROJECT THAT HAS TO BE A TEAM SPORT”

James Clapper tells intel chiefs in Dec. 2016 that an upcoming Russia Intelligence Assessment must be unanimous, in the spirit of “This is OUR STORY and we’re stickin’ to it.” (!)

More devastating docs from ⁦@DNIGabbard⁩ pic.twitter.com/rhkdUxf9Cn — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) August 13, 2025

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper allegedly directed officials to "compromise" "normal" procedures to rush a politicized 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment — despite concerns from then-Director of the National Security Agency Mike Rogers, who allegedly said his team did not have "enough time" to review the intelligence to be "absolutely confident" that Russia was involved in the 2016 election. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified emails Wednesday. Fox News Digital obtained the declassified records. "The leading figures in the Russia Hoax have spent years deceiving the American public by presenting their manufactured and politicized assessments as credible intelligence," Gabbard told Fox News Digital. "The email released today reinforces what we already exposed: the decision to compromise standards and violate protocols in the creation of the 2017 manufactured intelligence assessment was deliberate and came from the very top."

And from previous reports, NSA Director Mike Rogers, who Obama reportedly tried to fire after he wouldn’t go along with this scheme, raised concerns, specifically how his team apparently wasn’t granted access to all the intelligence to make a concrete assessment his people could be comfortable with, which led to this response from Clapper: “We may have to compromise on our ‘normal’ modalities."

“MY FOLKS AREN’T FULLY COMFORTABLE”

NSA chief Admiral Michael Rogers complains to CIA head John Brennan about being asked to sign off on intel his staff hasn’t seen.

Now we know why NSA never upgraded its confidence level from “moderate” to “high” despite proclamations of unity pic.twitter.com/Mcs7dQtfYE — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) August 13, 2025

Advertisement

"I’ve just returned from a TDY overseas and been updated on the current status of our efforts to produce a joint product related to Russian attribution and intent for the DNC/DCCC hacks," Rogers allegedly wrote in the email. "I know that this activity is on a fast-track and that folks have been working very hard to put together a product that can be provided to the president." "However, I wanted to reach out to you directly to let you know of some concerns I have with what I am hearing from my folks," the email continued. "Specifically, I asked my team if they’d had sufficient access to the underlying intelligence and sufficient time to review that intelligence." "On both points my team raised concerns," Rogers reportedly wrote. "They were clear that, at the staff level, folks have been forward-leaning and trying to ensure that we have an opportunity to review and weigh in, but I’m concerned that, given the expedited nature of this activity, my folks aren’t fully comfortable saying that they have had enough time to review all of the intelligence to be absolutely confident in their assessments." […] The 2017 ICA ultimately assessed that "Russia was responsible for leaking data from the DNC and DCCC," but an official flagged to Fox News Digital that the ICA "failed to mention that FBI and NSA previously expressed low confidence in this attribution."

It’s not as damning as the other document dumps. Still, it reinforces the notion that the intelligence was cooked, weaponized, and used to smear a duly elected president because of an election result.

Advertisement

Convictions are not on my mind, folks. It’s indictments. The process is the punishment. Michael Flynn knows this—let’s put the screws to these people.

🚨WOW — @DNIGabbard just released another BOMBSHELL email further EXPOSING DNI Clapper's involvement in Russiagate.



Clapper ADMITTED that running with this hoax would be a "team sport" and required everyone to "be on the same page" and be "supportive of the report."



JAIL. pic.twitter.com/4twmmrSSTJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 13, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!