After the Release of the Russian Collusion Docs, We Know Why Obama Tried to Fire His NSA Director

If you don’t sign onto this alleged seditious conspiracy, you’re a problem. You’re a weak link, someone who could implode the whole scheme. President Barack Obama, whose been named as the ringleader for the Russian collusion hoax, tried to do just that to National Security Agency Director Admiral Mike Rogers a little after the 2016 election (via ABC News):

🚨 DNI Tulsi Gabbard is bringing the receipts on the Russia Collusion Hoax



A now-declassified 2020 House Intelligence Committee report states there was no direct evidence Vladimir Putin wanted to help elect President Trump in 2016. Obama and his admin pushed this hoax forward… pic.twitter.com/UfzeMDoNqQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 23, 2025

63/ Brennan and Comey destroyed next: pic.twitter.com/btp0xx2Nk8 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 23, 2025

62/ Next section of HPSCI report destroys Steele report but info is already well covered. . . except in legacy press. BUT this hits ICA. pic.twitter.com/4pOdB1W4Ot — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 23, 2025

President Obama is considering a recommendation by Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper to separate the commands of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command that could lead to the removal of Admiral Mike Rogers who heads both commands. Rogers' potential removal as the head of the National Security Agency was first reported by the Washington Post. The White House, the Defense Department and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the reports. According to a U.S. official, in September Carter and Clapper recommended to Obama a split between the commands of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command that would result in the removal of Admiral Mike Rogers as the head of both commands.

Rogers would survive, remaining at his post until 2018 but we know why Obama was considering an intelligence restructure: Rogers wouldn’t sign off giving the unverified and knowingly false Steele Dossier high confidence marks.

Remember how Obama’s top intel operatives tried to get former NSA director Mike Rogers fired shortly after the 2016 election?



Now we know exactly why: Rogers refused to sign on to the corrupt efforts of Brennan and Clapper to smuggle garbage, unverified intel into the ICA and… pic.twitter.com/ohVUnp7Cd1 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 23, 2025

Obama ordered a new intelligence assessment be drafted after the IC said that Russians didn’t interfere in the 2016 election, running counter to the liberal narrative that exploded into a total media circus that damaged the first Trump presidency. The former president, and now main suspect in manufacturing the hoax, ordered then-DNI Clapper to include the dossier, which formed the basis for this circus. Clapper also thought the dossier was garbage but went along with the plot anyway.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard confirmed today that she has referred Barack Obama to the DOJ for prosecution.

“Are you referring former President Obama to the DOJ for criminal implications?”



TULSI GABBARD: "Correct!" pic.twitter.com/W7ZzAQ8vyD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 23, 2025

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard announces she has officially referred Barack Obama to the DOJ for criminal prosecution — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) July 23, 2025

