After the Release of the Russian Collusion Docs, We Know Why Obama Tried to Fire His NSA Director

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 23, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

If you don’t sign onto this alleged seditious conspiracy, you’re a problem. You’re a weak link, someone who could implode the whole scheme. President Barack Obama, whose been named as the ringleader for the Russian collusion hoax, tried to do just that to National Security Agency Director Admiral Mike Rogers a little after the 2016 election (via ABC News): 

President Obama is considering a recommendation by Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper to separate the commands of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command that could lead to the removal of Admiral Mike Rogers who heads both commands.

Rogers' potential removal as the head of the National Security Agency was first reported by the Washington Post. 

The White House, the Defense Department and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the reports. 

According to a U.S. official, in September Carter and Clapper recommended to Obama a split between the commands of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command that would result in the removal of Admiral Mike Rogers as the head of both commands. 

Rogers would survive, remaining at his post until 2018 but we know why Obama was considering an intelligence restructure: Rogers wouldn’t sign off giving the unverified and knowingly false Steele Dossier high confidence marks.  

Obama ordered a new intelligence assessment be drafted after the IC said that Russians didn’t interfere in the 2016 election, running counter to the liberal narrative that exploded into a total media circus that damaged the first Trump presidency. The former president, and now main suspect in manufacturing the hoax, ordered then-DNI Clapper to include the dossier, which formed the basis for this circus. Clapper also thought the dossier was garbage but went along with the plot anyway. 

DNI Tulsi Gabbard confirmed today that she has referred Barack Obama to the DOJ for prosecution.

