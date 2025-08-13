Trump Details Plans to Make Washington D.C. Beautiful Again
Tipsheet

You Knew Some Whack Job Dem Was Going to Go There Regarding the Ongoing ICE Raids

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 13, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

I mean, they’ve been calling them Nazis and fascists for months, so why not call them terrorists? The ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on illegals have hilariously and predictably shredded the Democrats’ ‘we’re the real ones who back the blue’ nonsense, which was an offshoot of their January 6 antics. If you didn’t notice, you didn’t miss much. No one cares about that little riot, and Biden’s utterance was overshadowed by the man’s awful physical and noticeable edits, which were done to make him seem less stunad.  

At Netroots Nation, Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) proudly called ICE a terrorist organization. Why? Is it because they’re enforcing immigration laws that have been on the books for generations, or is it over the fact that these federal agents are removing the political lifeblood of Democrats? It might be a little bit, but Ramirez is one of many Democrats who are willing to tolerate and enable rape, murder, assault, robbery, and other violent crimes over some pseudointellectual drivel about policing, prisons, and racism.   

Democrats sure loved the police during the January 6 shenanigans, which were laughably transparent, but you know the deal. Now, they hate law enforcement and call them terrorists—a political car wreck that anyone could see coming from 5,000 miles away. 

By the way, Ramirez is the congresswoman who said she was a Guatemalan first and an American second not so long ago. 

