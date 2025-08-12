The Ratio Heard Around the World: Why Pelosi Got Obliterated Trying to Attack Trump Over DC Takeover

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was going to be a good soldier and use January 6 to attack President Donald Trump over his federalization of Washington, D.C. The police are under his administration’s control, with the National Guard being deployed later. This public safety initiative aims to address the increasing crime in the capital.

Advertisement

It’s triggered liberals, some of whom have taken to the streets of D.C. Yet, Democrats also don’t know what to do. The playbook has been exhausted, with the talking points beyond stale. Also, stop trying to make that little riot a thing. It doesn’t resonate since Trump is back in the White House.

Donald Trump delayed deploying the National Guard on January 6th when our Capitol was under violent attack and lives were at stake.



Now, he’s activating the DC Guard to distract from his incompetent mishandling of tariffs, health care, education and immigration — just to name a… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 11, 2025

Yet, Pelosi *went* there regarding the National Guard, Trump, and January 6—and got wrecked over it. The California liberal tried to gaslight us all, claiming Trump delayed the deployment of these forces on that day:

Donald Trump delayed deploying the National Guard on January 6th when our Capitol was under violent attack and lives were at stake. Now, he’s activating the DC Guard to distract from his incompetent mishandling of tariffs, health care, education and immigration — just to name a few blunders.

Lady, you’re on tape admitting that you botched the National Guard deployment, but the ratio came when Steven Sund, the former chief of the Capitol Police, weighed in:

Ma’am, it is long past time to be honest with the American people. On January 3, I requested National Guard assistance, but your Sergeant at Arms denied it. Under federal law (2 U.S.C. §1970), I was prohibited from calling them in without specific approval. That same day, Carol… — Chief Steven Sund (@ChiefSund) August 11, 2025

Ma’am, it is long past time to be honest with the American people. On January 3, I requested National Guard assistance, but your Sergeant at Arms denied it. Under federal law (2 U.S.C. §1970), I was prohibited from calling them in without specific approval. That same day, Carol Corbin at the Pentagon offered National Guard support, but I was forced to decline because I lacked the legal authority. On January 6, while the Capitol was under attack and despite my repeated calls, your Sergeant at Arms again denied my urgent requests for over 70 agonizing minutes, “running it up the chain” for your approval. When I needed assistance, it was denied. Yet when it suited you, you ordered fencing topped with concertina wire and surrounded the Capitol with thousands of armed National Guard troops.

Advertisement

Game over, Nancy. Wow.

Here you are taking responsibility for not having enough national guard. You can run, but you can't hide from the internet pic.twitter.com/mClViV3tZx — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) August 11, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!