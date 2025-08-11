Is Politico Serious With This Headline About the Dems and Gerrymandering?
Watch These Dem Govs Get Wrecked on National Television Over Gerrymandering Hypocrisy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 11, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and New York Governor Kathy Hochul did not fare well defending their state’s gerrymandered maps for congressional representation, which was a predictable car wreck, almost as foreseeable as getting a car ride from the late Ted Kennedy. And there was nothing they could say to maneuver out of the blatant hypocritical game here. Both sides do it—it’s not illegal. The only difference is that Democrats are tapped out.

Each governor had different answers or a lack thereof. When pressed by NBC News’ Kristen Welker, who noted Illinois’ maps were rated atrociously regarding fairness, Pritzker said it was a distraction. Ms. Hochul had no response—all her talking points got burned to ash when Fox News’ Shannon Bream brought out the receipts on the New York Supreme Court’s ruling from three years ago on this subject:

What a trainwreck.

This story happened because Texas Democrats fled the state to stop a new congressional map that favors the GOP from taking effect. Some of these Democrats ironically absconded to heavily gerrymandered states that favor Democrats.

These aren't serious people. 

