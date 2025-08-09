Why an NFL Preseason Game Was Cut Short

I didn’t watch this preseason game, but I saw the injury that led to it being suspended in the fourth quarter. The Detroit Lions ventured to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons in this preseason matchup. It’s one of the last chances to make the roster in this brutal league for some players, so a lot of guys give it their all and then some.

Alternate angle showing mechanism of injury. pic.twitter.com/N2VQa2A7xv — Jimmy Liao MD | Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) August 9, 2025

Lions cornerback Morice Norris had to be put on a stretcher in an ambulance after a head injury he suffered during their preseason game



The Lions and Falcons decided to stop playing and let the clock run out and gathered together to pray at midfield pic.twitter.com/PctfXJ6mhw — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 9, 2025

Dan Campbell on Lions safety Morice Norris:

pic.twitter.com/sQNXBuqv4e — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2025

For Lions cornerback Morice Norris, it led to a hospital trip after a scary hit to the head left him knocked out, and seizing on the field. Blessedly, he’s awake, talking, and can feel his extremities (via ESPN):

Lions DB Morice Norris has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation, per the team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2025

Lions-Falcons game suspended due to an injury to Detroit safety Morice Norris, who was taken off in an ambulance. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2025

The preseason game between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was suspended in the fourth quarter Friday night after Lions safety Morice Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance. Norris was injured while attempting to tackle Atlanta rookie Nathan Carter with 14:50 to go. Norris hit Carter with his face mask facing the running back's midsection, and the defender's head snapped back after making the hit. Norris was transported to Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition, the Lions said in a statement, with "feeling and movement in all his extremities." […] Norris was attended to for about 20 minutes on the field as players from both teams joined hands in unison. An ambulance drove onto the field, and Norris was loaded into it on a stretcher. When play resumed, Falcons quarterback Emory Jones took a snap and held the ball as players from both teams stood at the line of scrimmage and the clock continued to run. Finally, with 6:31 left, an official announced the game had been suspended "per New York." The Lions led 17-10 when play was stopped. Both sides agreed that after the injury, no one wanted to be on the field anymore. It was the right call.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Morice Norris, his family, and the Lions organization pic.twitter.com/XySrJKQhzG — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 9, 2025

Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities. He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation.



We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the… — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 9, 2025

“Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities. He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation,” said the Lions' official Twitter account.

“We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the doctors and staff at Grady for their support.”

