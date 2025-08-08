The Line That Killed Me During Trump's Economic Announcement Yesterday

The legacy media thought President Trump had a bad jobs report. If the president didn’t have so many enemies in DC, it would be believable. Instead, the media and the Democrats ran with cooked numbers on job creation, swallowed the revisions hook, line, and sinker to mock the booming economy we have under Trump. The president rightly fired the Obama holdover at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which led to the usual ‘Trump is authoritarian/this move undermines trust in this, that and the other’ reactions from the fake news press.

Cooked jobs reports already undermine the institution, and I don’t know if these outlets realize it yet, but no one likes experts or these agencies that are only viewed in high regard by elitist snobs, aka Democratic voters. Yesterday, Trump, along with Stephen Moore, broke down the numbers showing immense growth, especially in wages for working families. The line that killed me was when he showed the press the charts.

“This chart is pretty amazing,” Trump said. “Okay?”

🔥HOO BOY: Stephen Moore is standing with Trump RIGHT NOW explaining how CORRUPT the Bureau of Labor Statistics is!



"He did the right thing in calling for a new head of the BLS..."



"That's a GIGANTIC error!"



TRUMP: "I think they did it purposely." pic.twitter.com/Ji8QebUT4I — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 7, 2025

🚨HEY DEMOCRATS - LOOK!



Every👏Single👏Income👏Group👏 did better under President Trump than Joe Biden.



"What is really amazing is...what happened with Biden. The lowest income group LOST income. They were POORER...The RICH was the only group that did BETTER under Biden." 👀 pic.twitter.com/bFsnhQrHLf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 7, 2025

😳These figures make Biden look AWFUL!



Donald Trump's first term vs Joe Biden's first term were NIGHT AND DAY. 🚨



"Mr. President you gained 10x more income for the average family than Joe Biden—it's because of your policies." pic.twitter.com/TUBBiV1qsn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 7, 2025

POTUS: "This chart is pretty amazing."



*Holds up chart.*



*Pauses for effect*



"Okay?"



You've gotta love him👏😂 pic.twitter.com/oFFR1anXGL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 7, 2025

We enter the Oval Office and the President is standing with Steve Moore. There’s a chart demonstrating BLS job revision numbers. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/wNJtJFZYUV — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) August 7, 2025

It was vintage Trump doing his thing, slapping down the fake news about the economy, and then going next door to honor 100 Purple Heart recipients.

