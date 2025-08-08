The Law Enforcement Surge in D.C. Has Arrived
Tipsheet

The Line That Killed Me During Trump's Economic Announcement Yesterday

Matt Vespa
August 08, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The legacy media thought President Trump had a bad jobs report. If the president didn’t have so many enemies in DC, it would be believable. Instead, the media and the Democrats ran with cooked numbers on job creation, swallowed the revisions hook, line, and sinker to mock the booming economy we have under Trump. The president rightly fired the Obama holdover at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which led to the usual ‘Trump is authoritarian/this move undermines trust in this, that and the other’ reactions from the fake news press.  

Cooked jobs reports already undermine the institution, and I don’t know if these outlets realize it yet, but no one likes experts or these agencies that are only viewed in high regard by elitist snobs, aka Democratic voters. Yesterday, Trump, along with Stephen Moore, broke down the numbers showing immense growth, especially in wages for working families. The line that killed me was when he showed the press the charts.  

“This chart is pretty amazing,” Trump said. “Okay?”

It was vintage Trump doing his thing, slapping down the fake news about the economy, and then going next door to honor 100 Purple Heart recipients. 

