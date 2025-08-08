Boss From Hell: Jasmine Crockett Reacts to Brutal NYP Story About Her in Predictable Fashion

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is the boss from hell. The New York Post had a brutal story, where the sources flowed like a spring, trashing the Texas Democrat for putting the ‘D’ in diva. She prefers working in luxury apartments over her Hill office, demands luxury transportation, and frequently criticizes staff.

Sheila Jackson Lee may be dead, but she’s found a successor regarding a landlord to this toxic workplace. She was not pleased that The Atlantic, the friendliest of publications for Democrats, profiled her and proceeded to ask her colleagues how they felt about her. That was a red flag.

“Slander, nonsense, lies”



Jasmine Crockett responds to the NYPost story that she terrorizes her staff and treats them like dirt. pic.twitter.com/Z2Nhq6oIFf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2025

And now, she’s reacted as one would expect to the piece, but also sort of confirming everything that’s been said about her, notably she’s more concerned about being an influencer than a congresswoman.

"I know that I have arrived, honey," Crockett said when asked by CBS News' Major Garrett. She's gleeful for the attention, which is cited in the New York Post piece. She then said what was written about her was slander, lies, and nonsense.

'I’ve arrived, honey'—lady, it’s not Republicans attacking you in the piece. It’s Democratic aides who can’t stand your guts.

"As Beyonce says."



She says this and proves the story. https://t.co/DgGlrABiql — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 8, 2025

Please, Democrats, keep putting this woman on television.

