The Law Enforcement Surge in D.C. Has Arrived
Trump to Host Peace Summit at the White House
Oh, That’s Why Democrats Don’t Want a New Census
The Line That Killed Me During Trump's Economic Announcement Yesterday
Bill Maher Highlights the One Question Dems Need to Answer If They Want...
Insane Texas Dem Says Her State's New Congressional Map Is Like the Holocaust,...
VIP
WNBA's 'No Bag' Rule to Deter This Certain Activity Was Never Going to...
Why DEI was already dying
Hamas Understands the Myopia and Moral Imbecility of the West
Fight Like You Mean It
Why the Democrats Are in Such a Terrible State
Whatley Shines as Kemp and Sununu Back Down
Regulatory Reform is a Great Start, But Modernizing Defense Industry Will Require More
The Path to Victory in Virginia Is Common Sense
Tipsheet

AP Wants Us to Feel Bad for the Terrorists Who Got Beeper Bombed by Israel

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 08, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

If one wonders why The Associated Press would publish such a piece, let’s not forget that they worked in the same building that housed Hamas intelligence operatives in Gaza for 15 years. They didn’t notice anything. Please. Now, while this story isn’t about Hamas, it’s still about radical Islamic terrorists who want to destroy Israel. The outlet decided to publish a series of sob stories about the Hezbollah operatives who got beeper bombed by Israel in 2024. It was a brilliant operation by Mossad that produced excellent results. It brought Hezbollah’s campaign of terror to their doorstep, or more so, straight to their hips. 

Advertisement

I am one to read anything, even far-left drivel. You need to know what the enemy is thinking. And it’s healthy to read other opinions, even those you hate. It’s a must, but not here. Sorry, I could easily guess where this piece was heading from the lede. It’s atrocious sympathy bait for people who don’t deserve such compassion. Also, are they trying to make me feel bad for the terrorists? I don’t. (via AP): 

At that moment on Sept. 17, 2024, thousands of pagers distributed to the Hezbollah group were blowing up in homes, offices, shops and on frontlines across Lebanon, remotely detonated by Israel. Hezbollah had been firing rockets into Israel almost daily for nearly a year in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. 

After years of planning, Israel had infiltrated the supply chain of Hezbollah, the most powerful of Iran’s armed proxies in the Middle East. It used shell companies to sell the rigged devices to commercial associates of Hezbollah in an operation aimed at disrupting the Iran-backed group’s communication networks and harming and disorienting its members. 

The pager attack was stunning in its scope. It wounded more than 3,000 people and killed 12, including two children. 

Israel boasts of it as a show of its technological and intelligence prowess. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently presented U.S. President Donald Trump with a golden pager as a gift. 

Human rights and United Nations reports, however, say the attack may have violated international law, calling it indiscriminate. 

Hezbollah, also a major Shiite political party with a wide network of social institutions, has acknowledged that most of those wounded and killed were its fighters or personnel. The simultaneous explosions in populated areas, however, also wounded many civilians like Jaffal, who was one of four women along with 71 men who received medical treatment in Iran. Hezbollah won't say how many civilians were hurt, but says most were relatives of the group's personnel or workers in Hezbollah-linked institutions, including hospitals. 

Ten months later, survivors are on a slow, painful path to recovery. They are easily identifiable, with missing eyes, faces laced with scars, hands with missing fingers — signs of the moment when they checked the buzzing devices. The scars also mark them as a likely Hezbollah member or a dependent. 

For weeks after the attack, The Associated Press attempted to reach survivors, who stayed out of the public eye. Many spent weeks outside Lebanon for medical treatment. Most in the group’s tight-knit community remained quiet while Hezbollah investigated the massive security breach. 

[…] 

The pagers were the opening strike in an Israeli campaign that would cripple Hezbollah. 

The day after the pager bombings, Hezbollah walkie-talkies exploded in another Israeli attack that killed at least 25 people and injured over 600, according to Lebanon's health ministry. Israel then launched a campaign of airstrikes that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and hundreds of other militants and civilians. The war ended with a ceasefire in November. 

Nine months later, Israel stunned and weakened Iran with a campaign of airstrikes that targeted Iranian nuclear sites, senior military officials and symbols of the Islamic Republic’s grip. 

Hezbollah, meanwhile, has been left reeling. Besides the military blow, the group is left with the financial and psychological burden of thousands who need long-term medical treatment and recovery. 

Recommended

Oh, That’s Why Democrats Don’t Want a New Census Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Oh my god, who cares? The only tragedy here is that the beepers didn’t kill every single person who was carrying one, along with the walkie-talkies. These aren’t good people—it’s sad I even need to say that. If we traveled back in time, AP would probably do an equally atrocious piece about the sufferings endured by families of the Schutzstaffel. 

I’m glad Israel did it—end of story. I don’t shed tears over spilled terrorists or the ones maimed. 

Burn in hell.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

HAMAS ISLAMIC TERRORISM ISRAEL TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, That’s Why Democrats Don’t Want a New Census Katie Pavlich
The Line That Killed Me During Trump's Economic Announcement Yesterday Matt Vespa
Why DEI was already dying Victor Davis Hanson
Bill Maher Highlights the One Question Dems Need to Answer If They Want to Move Forward Matt Vespa
The Classic Line Dems Drop Whenever They Have No Argument...and CNN's Scott Jennings Got Them to Say It Matt Vespa
Why This NYP Piece on Jasmine Crockett Is Beyond Brutal Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh, That’s Why Democrats Don’t Want a New Census Katie Pavlich
Advertisement