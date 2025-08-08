AP Wants Us to Feel Bad for the Terrorists Who Got Beeper Bombed by Israel

If one wonders why The Associated Press would publish such a piece, let’s not forget that they worked in the same building that housed Hamas intelligence operatives in Gaza for 15 years. They didn’t notice anything. Please. Now, while this story isn’t about Hamas, it’s still about radical Islamic terrorists who want to destroy Israel. The outlet decided to publish a series of sob stories about the Hezbollah operatives who got beeper bombed by Israel in 2024. It was a brilliant operation by Mossad that produced excellent results. It brought Hezbollah’s campaign of terror to their doorstep, or more so, straight to their hips.

I am one to read anything, even far-left drivel. You need to know what the enemy is thinking. And it’s healthy to read other opinions, even those you hate. It’s a must, but not here. Sorry, I could easily guess where this piece was heading from the lede. It’s atrocious sympathy bait for people who don’t deserve such compassion. Also, are they trying to make me feel bad for the terrorists? I don’t. (via AP):

At that moment on Sept. 17, 2024, thousands of pagers distributed to the Hezbollah group were blowing up in homes, offices, shops and on frontlines across Lebanon, remotely detonated by Israel. Hezbollah had been firing rockets into Israel almost daily for nearly a year in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. After years of planning, Israel had infiltrated the supply chain of Hezbollah, the most powerful of Iran’s armed proxies in the Middle East. It used shell companies to sell the rigged devices to commercial associates of Hezbollah in an operation aimed at disrupting the Iran-backed group’s communication networks and harming and disorienting its members. The pager attack was stunning in its scope. It wounded more than 3,000 people and killed 12, including two children. Israel boasts of it as a show of its technological and intelligence prowess. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently presented U.S. President Donald Trump with a golden pager as a gift. Human rights and United Nations reports, however, say the attack may have violated international law, calling it indiscriminate. Hezbollah, also a major Shiite political party with a wide network of social institutions, has acknowledged that most of those wounded and killed were its fighters or personnel. The simultaneous explosions in populated areas, however, also wounded many civilians like Jaffal, who was one of four women along with 71 men who received medical treatment in Iran. Hezbollah won't say how many civilians were hurt, but says most were relatives of the group's personnel or workers in Hezbollah-linked institutions, including hospitals. Ten months later, survivors are on a slow, painful path to recovery. They are easily identifiable, with missing eyes, faces laced with scars, hands with missing fingers — signs of the moment when they checked the buzzing devices. The scars also mark them as a likely Hezbollah member or a dependent. For weeks after the attack, The Associated Press attempted to reach survivors, who stayed out of the public eye. Many spent weeks outside Lebanon for medical treatment. Most in the group’s tight-knit community remained quiet while Hezbollah investigated the massive security breach. […] The pagers were the opening strike in an Israeli campaign that would cripple Hezbollah. The day after the pager bombings, Hezbollah walkie-talkies exploded in another Israeli attack that killed at least 25 people and injured over 600, according to Lebanon's health ministry. Israel then launched a campaign of airstrikes that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and hundreds of other militants and civilians. The war ended with a ceasefire in November. Nine months later, Israel stunned and weakened Iran with a campaign of airstrikes that targeted Iranian nuclear sites, senior military officials and symbols of the Islamic Republic’s grip. Hezbollah, meanwhile, has been left reeling. Besides the military blow, the group is left with the financial and psychological burden of thousands who need long-term medical treatment and recovery.

Oh my god, who cares? The only tragedy here is that the beepers didn’t kill every single person who was carrying one, along with the walkie-talkies. These aren’t good people—it’s sad I even need to say that. If we traveled back in time, AP would probably do an equally atrocious piece about the sufferings endured by families of the Schutzstaffel.

I’m glad Israel did it—end of story. I don’t shed tears over spilled terrorists or the ones maimed.

Burn in hell.

This random 23-year-old Hezbollah fighter received medical treatment in two foreign countries. Where did that money come from? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 6, 2025

