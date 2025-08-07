VA School District Officials Being Investigated for Bankrolling Secret Abortions for Students

We have a wild story coming out of Northern Virginia: We have an investigation into some Fairfax County School District officials who are accused of bankrolling and arranging secret abortions for students without their parents’ consent. Is it surprising? Given what we’ve read about school districts giving transgender students puberty blockers and hiding certain methods from parents, why wouldn’t these unhinged officials establish a covert network for abortions? This operation has been around since 2021. Neil Minock has more (via WJLA):

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) tells 7News Reporter Nick Minock that they are launching an investigation into claims that school staff arranged abortions for students and didn’t tell their parents. This story has blown up on social media -- a report that says school officials at Fairfax County’s Centerville High School arranged and bankrolled abortions for girls without so much as a phone to their parents back in 2021. The report says one of the two girls involved was 17 years old. […] FCPS said, “We learned yesterday of these concerning allegations from 2021. We are launching an immediate and comprehensive investigation as we take all concerns of student wellbeing very seriously.”

It’s not the first time NoVa has had a school district do something totally insane. In 2021, a male student that was initially reported as gender-fluid or trans—he worse a skirt—raped a girl in the bathroom of Stone Bridge High School in Loudoun County. Instead of alerting the authorities or doing anything regarding holding this male student accountable, the district swept it under the rug, transferring the student (via NBC Washington):

Loudoun County Public Schools failed to meet its federal Title IX obligations after sexual assaults in two high schools in 2021, an independent investigation unsealed Thursday found. News4 obtained the first public copy of the investigation that families in Northern Virginia have waited nearly two years for. The report says LCPS took an "overly narrow view of its Title IX obligations in this matter." In May 2021, a male student sexually assaulted a girl classmate inside a restroom at Stone Bridge High School. He was transferred to Broad Run High School for the next school year, where he assaulted another girl. The report says the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office effectively directed the school district to hold off on launching a Title IX investigation after the first attack, even though, the report says, the school district was legally obligated to do so. It took months for the district to launch a Title IX investigation because the district's Title IX coordinator thought they needed to get information about the attack from the sheriff's office, which the sheriff's office was slow to provide, the report says. […] The report found that the attacker was not transferred to Broad Run until the day before school started that fall, and only because the attacker’s mother had explained multiple times to the Stone Bridge High principal that a judge said her son could not return to Stone Bridge. The reports says that when transferring the student, the district never conducted a threat assessment of the attacker and it should have. The report could not conclude, though, that a threat assessment would have prevented the second attack.

And now an alleged secret abortion network.

