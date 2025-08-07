Why This NYP Piece on Jasmine Crockett Is Beyond Brutal

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is seeing her profile rise. She’s at the top of the batting order on media hits for the usual outlets, usually over her bombastic remarks at committee hearings. She is trying to be the ‘fighter’ the base wants to see on the Hill. Yet, she’s also a woman not playing with a full deck. If Hakeem Jeffries is Temu Obama, then Crockett is a low-rent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Her profile in The Atlantic was unintentionally disastrous, with excerpt about how she thought her social media footprint entitled her to ranking seats on top committees, her screen lock image on her phone is that of herself, and she was supremely irritated when the magazine called her Democratic colleagues to gauge her presence on the Hill, specifically their relationships with the Texas congresswoman. It was a mixed bag. Now, The New York Post has discovered she barely shows up for work. She’s also a ‘diva,’ having to rent some high-end vehicle, with whispers that Ms. Crockett would rather be a TikTok star than a member of Congress (via NY Post):

OMG—The NYP just EXPOSED Crockett!



“She’s not nice to staff...She is focused almost exclusively on being an influencer, not a member of Congress.”



“She is never in the office & is very disengaged. She does her bulls—that goes viral, & then freaks out over random things.” -… pic.twitter.com/IiZjwPILVt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 7, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: MULTIPLE staffers have turned against Jasmine Crockett, accusing her of being a no-show boss from hell, per NYP



LMAO!



“She is never in the office and is very disengaged. She does her bulls— that goes viral, and then freaks out over the most random things,” a former… pic.twitter.com/O04K8TSZ0r — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 7, 2025

Rep. Jasmine Crockett has positioned herself as an unfiltered critic of President Trump, earning regular TV appearances and an enthusiastic online following, but congressional aides tell The Post that the Dallas Democrat is just as “rude” and mean to her own staff. The liberal loudmouth, 44, has rocketed to fame since taking office in January 2023 as a fiery antagonist of the Republican president and his allies. But three sources who have worked with or for Crockett say she’s rarely present when TV cameras aren’t rolling — and terrorizes staff when she does appear. Crockett is not often found at her government-provided suite in the Longworth House Office Building, with one insider saying she prefers to work from her nearby luxury apartment building, sometimes for weeks on end. “She is laying around her apartment, won’t come into the office, and is really just indifferent to staff and will scream at them,” the former aide said. “She is never in the office and is very disengaged. She does her bulls— that goes viral, and then freaks out over the most random things.” A second source close to Crockett’s team added: “It is widely known that she’s not nice to staff and is just not a really dedicated member focused on constituents.” “She is focused almost exclusively on being an influencer, not a member of Congress,” said a third source who has worked with Crockett, describing her as “all diva, no wow.” When Crockett does show up for work on Capitol Hill — often to attend a committee hearing where she deploys a made-for-social-media attack on Trump — she prefers to have a staff member drive her the short distance to her office in a rented car rather than the staffer’s own, a cheaper option commonly used by lawmakers. […] “You’re technically allowed to do this but it’s wildly inefficient. Instead of using the scheduler’s car, she rents a car every week in DC,” one source said. “She expects her staff to drive her around while she’s in the back seat,” they added, calling it a “power play” akin to “treating the staffer like an Uber driver.”

And, yes, her office environment is reportedly a living hell, akin to the working conditions of the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), who was notorious for her treatment of her staffers.

“A number of staff have become fed up with their treatment, while others have either been fired or left on their own — a distinction often difficult to discern in Washington,” reported the Post. “'She thinks she’s her own best adviser, she knows best, and has this toxic staff environment,’ a source said. ‘She gets rid of press people because she’s like, ‘I do all of the press stuff.’”

What followed was a string of stories about how Crockett reduced a staffer to tears, and then further chastised this person, saying she could leave.

“I don’t want to hear Jasmine Crockett talk about helping black women when she just fired one for no reason,” said another aide

Another Democratic aide on the Hill told the Post, “You would think working for a black woman, if you were a young black woman or a young person of color, you would feel empowered in that space, but truly, the only person that she thinks about and cares about is herself.”

Crockett’s stock could devolve in a Black Monday situation, which isn’t good. We want this woman to be the face of the party. Every time she opens her mouth, we gain a precinct.

