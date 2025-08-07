CNN's Scott Jennings Reaction to the Lib Insanity on This Panel Truly Says It All

Texas Democrats have fled the state to prevent a new congressional map that favors Republicans from taking effect. It’s led to calls for their expulsion from the legislature. Arrest warrants have been issued, and the FBI might be tasked with bringing them back. They wanted a showdown, but the messaging is already bungled. Most headlines rightly point out that these cowards fled the state. They say they’re not fleeing but fighting. Gerrymandering isn’t new. It was done long before Trump rose onto the national scene, but liberals have short memories, so here we are—subjected to another national tantrum that no one cares about.

Texas Democrats fleeing to Illinois of all places to protest gerrymandering? Give me a break.



Some inconvenient truths 👇 pic.twitter.com/BRiA1GqxXb — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 6, 2025

CNN’s Scott Jennings' reaction to this panel says it all. First, he noted the optics are terrible: Democrats in Texas are trying to stop a gerrymandered map from taking effect by fleeing to...a heavily gerrymandered state in Illinois.

This exchange just about sums up the entire Democrat gaslighting campaign on redistricting:



JENNINGS: Are you also going to argue that they‘re rigging the election in Dem states or just in Texas? *rattles off list of highly gerrymandered Dem states* —



HINOJOSA: That’s… pic.twitter.com/gSXJJGIuYh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 6, 2025

Liberal Julie Roginsky tried to equate the Democrats' fleeing to the GOP with the GOP not doing its job vis-à-vis the Epstein files. It’s the August recess in DC. Xochitl Hinojosa said this map was being enacted unfairly, and that it was rigging the election, or something. Texas can do this, but then she later admitted that other Democratic states are going to do the same, so are they rigging the election? That’s the question Jennings posed, which led to the classic phrase that’s uttered when you’ve got a liberal beat: That’s different.

Jennings then rattled off a slew of gerrymandered blue states where the Republican representation is not even close to the proportion of seats allocated. Again, nothing new, except Democrats have run out of states to gerrymander. That’s why they’re freaking out.

