Trump Seems to Have Picked His Dream Ticket for 2028

President Donald Trump seems to really like his vice president, JD Vance, taking the MAGA mantle in 2028. It was not a definitive answer, but it was one of those that landed in ‘most likely’ territory. Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked him about the next presidential election, adding Mr. Trump could clear the field now by asking him if he felt Vance was the heir apparent (via RCP):

Advertisement

Trump on 2028: I Would Like To See J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio Get Together In Some Form



Read Trump's remarks: https://t.co/2c8ikiRWkg pic.twitter.com/pXhODn0mCq — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) August 5, 2025

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Thank you very much, President Trump. Nice to see you got off the roof, all right. TRUMP: Yeah, yeah. DOOCY: You said this morning that you probably won't be running for a third term. This weekend, Secretary of State Rubio said that he thought J.D. Vance would be a great nominee. You could clear the entire Republican field right now. Do you agree that the heir apparent to MAGA is J.D. Vance? TRUMP: Well, I think most likely, in all fairness, he's the Vice President. I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with J.D. in some form. I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here. So it's too early, obviously, to talk about it. But certainly he's doing a great job and he would be probably favored at this point.

BREAKING: President Trump floats possible JD Vance-Marco Rubio 2028 presidential ticket. pic.twitter.com/MVvSCbWwQD — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) August 5, 2025

I’m voting Republican, no matter what, in 2028. But if things are still up in the air, as they should, I’m for a Trump third term. I know about the amendment to the Constitution and all the mechanisms and obstacles before us on that front—I don’t care. I’d vote for Trump a fourth time without question. So, while a Vance-Rubio 2028 ticket is interesting and one I can vote for, a Trump third term is where I stand right now. Legality be damned.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!