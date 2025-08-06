MSNBC Host's Latest Meltdown Over Trump Should Put a Smile on Your Face
Tipsheet

Trump Seems to Have Picked His Dream Ticket for 2028

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 06, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump seems to really like his vice president, JD Vance, taking the MAGA mantle in 2028. It was not a definitive answer, but it was one of those that landed in ‘most likely’ territory. Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked him about the next presidential election, adding Mr. Trump could clear the field now by asking him if he felt Vance was the heir apparent (via RCP):

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Thank you very much, President Trump. Nice to see you got off the roof, all right. 

TRUMP: Yeah, yeah. 

DOOCY: You said this morning that you probably won't be running for a third term. This weekend, Secretary of State Rubio said that he thought J.D. Vance would be a great nominee. You could clear the entire Republican field right now. Do you agree that the heir apparent to MAGA is J.D. Vance? 

TRUMP: Well, I think most likely, in all fairness, he's the Vice President. I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with J.D. in some form. I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here. So it's too early, obviously, to talk about it. But certainly he's doing a great job and he would be probably favored at this point. 

I’m voting Republican, no matter what, in 2028. But if things are still up in the air, as they should, I’m for a Trump third term. I know about the amendment to the Constitution and all the mechanisms and obstacles before us on that front—I don’t care. I’d vote for Trump a fourth time without question. So, while a Vance-Rubio 2028 ticket is interesting and one I can vote for, a Trump third term is where I stand right now. Legality be damned. 

 

2028 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JD VANCE MARCO RUBIO REPUBLICAN PARTY

