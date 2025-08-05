So, That's Where the Grand Jury for the Russian Collusion Hoax Is Being Impaneled

The Russian collusion hoax, exposed through a series of crucial document dumps, won’t be the end of this dark tale. There’s going to be some accountability. What that is, we don’t know, and we must be patient for another slow burn, but Attorney General Pam Bondi is empaneling a grand jury. It’s official, and Democrats involved in this fiasco must be nervous.

🔥@MZHemingway: Russiagate revelations “explosive” — Democrats involved in the conspiracy "should be scared." pic.twitter.com/cs2281Eked — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

NEW: FBI investigators+DOJ prosecutors weighing conspiracy-to-commit-perjury charges vs John Brennan +James Clapper aren't just examining their oral testimony, sources say. They're also looking @ written answers they gave to dossier questions from the House Intelligence Committee — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 30, 2025

NEW: The DOJ-FBI Strike Force investigating the Russiagate conspiracy of corruption is dusting off "a dozen" criminal referrals sent several yrs ago by the House Intelligence Committee to investigate Obama officials who potentially perjured themselves during closed-door hearings. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 30, 2025

DECLASSIFICATION: John Brennan's 15-member "Fusion Cell" that secretly investigated the Trump campaign for "colluding" w/ Russia began sending written reports to Obama's NSC in Aug 2016. These reports were also sent to FBI, NSA and ODNI. Where are these reports? ...developing ... — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 30, 2025

Like the Democrats before, though their aims were entirely political, this investigation will likely ruin a lot of Democratic operatives who were involved in this scheme that willfully manipulated and politicized intelligence to go after Donald Trump. Katie has more:

Attorney General Pam Bondi has reportedly signed an order to launch a grand jury investigation into the origins and promotion of the Russia hoax by former President Barack Obama, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, CIA Director John Brennan, DNI James Clapper, FBI Director James Comey and more. The investigation comes after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a number of declassified documents showing President Barack Obama ordered a December 2016 meeting to discuss the so-called "collusion" between then candidate Donald Trump and the Russian government to win the presidential election. That claim - which was made up by the DNC and Clinton campaign to distract from Hillary's criminal mishandling of classified information on a personal email server - was then taken by CIA Director Brennan, the FBI and others in the intelligence community and codified in an official January 2017 intelligence.

And where will this grand jury be —it could be the great state of Florida:

Today, the Justice Department has opened a grand jury probe into Russiagate.



Let me say that again:



TODAY THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT HAS OPENED A GRAND JURY PROBE INTO RUSSIAGATE.



I know, I know, all the Doomsters will say “No one is going to jail!”



But they were also saying “DO… pic.twitter.com/m3DMRWWa6K — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) August 4, 2025

🚨 HOLY CRAP! MULTIPLE sources now reporting that the Russia Collusion Hoax grand jury is being empaneled in FLORIDA



This would be a MASSIVE loss for Obama’s cronies, as they’d be prosecuted in FL and not DC



“Most likely, my sources are telling me it could be in Florida where… pic.twitter.com/wlZEPJgSHZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 5, 2025

The Mar-a-lago raid by the Biden (Obama) Administration was part of the ongoing Russiagate conspiracy.



This could open the door for a grand jury in Florida and not in the safety of DC.



Oops!pic.twitter.com/eVZucbwq2Z — C3 (@C_3C_3) August 4, 2025

Any Democrat who isn’t totally delusional should lawyer up and expect a mountain of legal bills. It might bankrupt some, but that’s what you get when you betray your country. The punishment should be worse, but we can hash that out later.

Of course, the media is going to continue smearing the documents released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard as unsubstantiated, because they will never admit or apologize for their role in this fiasco. Some were willing agents of this hoax. It’s fine, to be honest. It’s why no one listens or cares what these clowns have to say:

NEW: NBC “News” segment on DOJ opening of Russiagate grand jury probe.



The “reporter” apprises the viewer that:



- Russiagate is a distraction

- All Gabbard’s claims are unsubstantiated

- *RE-EMPHASIZES* There is zero evidence to back up claims

- It’s all politically motivated

-… pic.twitter.com/VROi781zxN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 4, 2025

