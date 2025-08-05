DOJ Releases List of Sanctuary Jurisdictions With a Promise
Tipsheet

So, That's Where the Grand Jury for the Russian Collusion Hoax Is Being Impaneled

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 05, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The Russian collusion hoax, exposed through a series of crucial document dumps, won’t be the end of this dark tale. There’s going to be some accountability. What that is, we don’t know, and we must be patient for another slow burn, but Attorney General Pam Bondi is empaneling a grand jury. It’s official, and Democrats involved in this fiasco must be nervous.  

Like the Democrats before, though their aims were entirely political, this investigation will likely ruin a lot of Democratic operatives who were involved in this scheme that willfully manipulated and politicized intelligence to go after Donald Trump. Katie has more

Attorney General Pam Bondi has reportedly signed an order to launch a grand jury investigation into the origins and promotion of the Russia hoax by former President Barack Obama, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, CIA Director John Brennan, DNI James Clapper, FBI Director James Comey and more.  

The investigation comes after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a number of declassified documents showing President Barack Obama ordered a December 2016 meeting to discuss the so-called "collusion" between then candidate Donald Trump and the Russian government to win the presidential election. That claim - which was made up by the DNC and Clinton campaign to distract from Hillary's criminal mishandling of classified information on a personal email server - was then taken by CIA Director Brennan, the FBI and others in the intelligence community and codified in an official January 2017 intelligence. 

And where will this grand jury be —it could be the great state of Florida: 

Any Democrat who isn’t totally delusional should lawyer up and expect a mountain of legal bills. It might bankrupt some, but that’s what you get when you betray your country. The punishment should be worse, but we can hash that out later.  

Of course, the media is going to continue smearing the documents released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard as unsubstantiated, because they will never admit or apologize for their role in this fiasco. Some were willing agents of this hoax. It’s fine, to be honest. It’s why no one listens or cares what these clowns have to say:

