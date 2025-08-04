A Grand Jury Investigation Into the Russia Hoax Has Been Ordered

Attorney General Pam Bondi has reportedly signed an order to launch a grand jury investigation into the origins and promotion of the Russia hoax by former President Barack Obama, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, CIA Director John Brennan, DNI James Clapper, FBI Director James Comey and more.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: The Trump DOJ has announced a GRAND JURY in the Russia Collusion Hoax



This is MASSIVE! 🔥



Bondi has directed a federal prosecutor to bring the evidence given the them by Tulsi Gabbard to a Grand Jury for potential INDICTMENTS.



Some sources are mentioning James… pic.twitter.com/68zMgWcGow — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 4, 2025

The investigation comes after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a number of declassified documents showing President Barack Obama ordered a December 2016 meeting to discuss the so-called "collusion" between then candidate Donald Trump and the Russian government to win the presidential election. That claim - which was made up by the DNC and Clinton campaign to distract from Hillary's criminal mishandling of classified information on a personal email server - was then taken by CIA Director Brennan, the FBI and others in the intelligence community and codified in an official January 2017 intelligence.

"New evidence has emerged of the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history. Per President @realDonaldTrump's directive, I have declassified a @HouseIntel oversight majority staff report that exposes how the Obama Administration manufactured the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that they knew was false, promoting the LIE that Vladimir Putin and the Russian government helped President Trump win the 2016 election. In doing so, they conspired to subvert the will of the American people, working with their partners in the media to promote the lie, in order to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump, essentially enacting a years-long coup against him," Gabbard detailed.

🧵 New evidence has emerged of the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history. Per President @realDonaldTrump's directive, I have declassified a @HouseIntel oversight majority staff report that exposes how the Obama Administration… pic.twitter.com/0sS4Df8yoI — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 23, 2025

Last week Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley released the declassified annex from Special Counsel John Durham's investigation into the origins of the Russia hoax, further proving the Russia narrative was completely motivated by politics and not based in fact or real intelligence.

The appendix notes that, "Two of the apparently hacked emails appear to have originated from the Open Society Foundations," with emails allegedly written by former Open Society Foundations Regional Director Leonard Bernardo. "The media analysis on the DNC hacking appears solid...it will be a long-term affair to demonize Putin and Trump. Now it is good for a post-convention bounce," Bernardo allegedly wrote, citing communication with Clinton campaign official and Russia hoax architect Julia Smith. "Later the FBI will put more oil into the fire." This should distract people from her own missing email, especially if the affair goes to the Olympic level," Bernardo wrote. "The point is making the Russian play a U.S. domestic issue. Say something like a critical infrastructure threat for the election to feel manic since both POTUS and VPOTUS have acknowledge the fact IC would speed up searching for evidence that is regrettably still unavailable." The documents further reveal that "according to data from the election campaign headquarters of Hillary Clinton, obtained via the U.S. Soros Foundation, on 26 July 2016, Clinton approved a plan of her policy advisor, Juliana Smith...to smear Donald Trump by magnifying the scandal tied to the intrusion by the Russia special services in the pre-election process to benefit the Republican candidate."

Advertisement

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.