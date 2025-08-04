Trump Just Punished a Major Country for Funding Russia’s War Machine
Tipsheet

Wait, Jim Acosta Did *What* With a Parkland Shooting Victim?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 04, 2025 9:30 PM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

I don’t know what this is, but it’s unseemly, insensitive, and creepy. The interview should never have been done, and whoever or whichever group of people thought this was a good idea, creating AI chatbots for those killed during the Parkland shooting, are ghouls.  

In 2018, 17 students were murdered during the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Joaquin Oliver, 17, was one of those people, and he "spoke" with former CNN host Jim Acosta in a surreal “interview,” which inevitably led to a push for more gun control.   

Jim, what in fresh hell is this? The kid was murdered. He's passed away. You’re chatting with an AI bot. As some noted, this is literal fake news. And it’s an exploitation of a most heinous type. Of course, a gun control push was going to be teed off here:

Acosta: “I would like to know what your solution would be for gun violence.” 

AI Joaquin Oliver: “Great question. I believe in a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support, and community engagement.” 

“We need to create safe spaces for conversations and connections, making sure everyone feels seen and heard. It's about building a culture of kindness and understanding. What do you think about that?” 

Acosta: “I think that's a great idea, Joaquin.” 

There are no words. This is gross. Even if it's not new, this is appalling.

