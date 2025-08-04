I don’t know what this is, but it’s unseemly, insensitive, and creepy. The interview should never have been done, and whoever or whichever group of people thought this was a good idea, creating AI chatbots for those killed during the Parkland shooting, are ghouls.

Advertisement

In 2018, 17 students were murdered during the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Joaquin Oliver, 17, was one of those people, and he "spoke" with former CNN host Jim Acosta in a surreal “interview,” which inevitably led to a push for more gun control.

Jim, what in fresh hell is this? The kid was murdered. He's passed away. You’re chatting with an AI bot. As some noted, this is literal fake news. And it’s an exploitation of a most heinous type. Of course, a gun control push was going to be teed off here:

NEW: Former CNN host Jim Acosta gives an interview with an AI version of a deceased Parkland victim to push gun control.



Acosta: “I would like to know what your solution would be for gun violence.”



AI Joaquin Oliver: “Great question. I believe in a mix of stronger gun control… pic.twitter.com/ArAvRy939l — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 4, 2025

Acosta: “I would like to know what your solution would be for gun violence.” AI Joaquin Oliver: “Great question. I believe in a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support, and community engagement.” “We need to create safe spaces for conversations and connections, making sure everyone feels seen and heard. It's about building a culture of kindness and understanding. What do you think about that?” Acosta: “I think that's a great idea, Joaquin.”

There are no words. This is gross. Even if it's not new, this is appalling.

What on earth is this demonic madness?



Acosta got fired from CNN, so now he’s “interviewing” scripted AI chatbot holograms of dead people which are pre-programmed to agree with him.



Absolute insanity. https://t.co/j4qsTSThos — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 4, 2025

This is so insane and evil. It should never be done. I'm speechless. https://t.co/y7vvIzd1Ov — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 4, 2025

Jim Acosta is literally doing fake news: https://t.co/TJSGuNFJNE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 4, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!