CNN Reporter Dropped a Brutal Line to Describe Dems' Approval Ratings

Democrats can’t do anything right now. Even with the reportedly bad jobs report posted on Friday, where the president alleges a Biden holdover at the Bureau of Labor Statistics fudged the numbers. On its face, given the Russian collusion hoax, it’s not a far-fetched accusation; you can’t trust the Democrats. Yet, even here, no one will care about any snarky social media post. Why? Approval for the Democratic Party is in the toilet. It’s historically bad. CNN’s Harry Enten had the best line for the state of the party: it’s messier than a hoarder’s basement.

For the first time since 1992, there is no potential 2028 Democratic candidate with an approval rating of at least 25 percent. The party’s overall approval rating is 25-30 points underwater. The brand is shattered.

HOO BOY: CNN is now reporting that new polls reveal that the Democrat party is a "complete and unnter mess!" pic.twitter.com/LSAp0gc494 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 1, 2025

“It is total and complete garbage in the mind of the American public,” added Enten, who also said that any random person could and should jump into the 2028 waters, given that we have this void.

Democratic voters are not pleased with the direction of the party, looking for more fight on the Hill. IT’s what’s led them to back unhinged candidates, so the voices who wish to see a more third-way, centrist approach look to be squeezed out. It’s Jasmine Crockett, Zohran Mamdani, and AOCs from here on out.

Yeah, how awful that would be if these clowns became the faces of the Democratic Party?

