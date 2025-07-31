Here's What Happened to the Analyst Who Said John Brennan Was Cooking the Intel on Russian Collusion

We know former CIA Director John Brennan was cooking the books on Russian collusion. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revealed it in her two significant document dumps, which show a seditious conspiracy to destroy Donald Trump after the 2016 election.

And it should be noted the whistleblower contacted many government offices to try and voice concerns about politicized intelligence including @MarkWarner.



Wonder why he didn’t want to chat? https://t.co/VycoBQHMBh pic.twitter.com/56dYPrnEZi — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) July 30, 2025

Obama ordered the new 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment to include the shoddy, unverifiable, and knowingly false Steele Dossier, the only “evidence” that could satisfy the narrative being manufactured by Democrats and spread by the legacy media. Analysts were vehemently against its inclusion since its source craft was trash. They were steamrolled. One analyst tried to come forward, saying Brennan was manipulating the intelligence, but Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), who helmed the Senate Intelligence Committee’s probe, muted him. Then-DNI James Clapper’s henchmen later targeted him. A promotion was threatened, along with a ‘trust me, bro’ approach, as the analyst was told he was not allowed to see specific intelligence, but he'd agree with the Russian collusion hoaxers’ narrative if he did. It led to a tussle where an exasperated Clapper’s crony said he needed the analyst’s signing off to sell the hoax. Margot Cleveland and Mollie Hemingway have more:

Acrony of then-Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper threatened to withhold a promotion from a senior intelligence official unless he concurred in the fake Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, notes obtained exclusively by The Federalist show. The notes made public for the first time today recount a conversation the top analyst in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) had with an unnamed superior who worked closely with the then-Director James Clapper, according to sources familiar with the document. […] According to a person familiar with the notes, the analyst documented his recollection of the conversation on March 31, 2023 — more than six years after the conversation occurred. The delay, The Federalist’s source explained, occurred because the analyst’s efforts to share his concerns, first with the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (IC), and then later with Special Counsel John Durham and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, proved unsuccessful. Only later did the analyst receive an inquiry for more information about his claims, leading to the drafting of the summary of his recollections. Those notes capture the analyst claiming in early January that his supervisor told him, “There is reporting you are not allowed to see,” adding that “if you saw it, you would agree” with the ICA. After noting he concurred “with varying confidence with most of the 2017 ICA’s Key Judgements,” the analyst explained that he “would need to review any reporting myself in order to consider it.” “You need to TRUST ME on this,” Clapper’s crony countered, stating to the analyst he “would need to demonstrate [his] ability to ‘outgrow’” his refusal to sign off on assessments he did not share, in order to be recommended for a promotion. The analyst remained firm, according to the notes, which led his exasperated superior to reply, “I need you to say you agree with these judgements, so that DIA will go along with them!”

It paints a nasty picture of intelligence being weaponized against a duly elected president because some people were mad at an election result. Everyone in the documents, and related notes, better lawyer up and some, like James Clapper, have already done so.

