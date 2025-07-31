Here's the Tweet That Captures What These Obama Bros *Really* Said About Israel

The Democratic Party will soon become so anti-Israel, you’d think Hamas has achieved an unprecedented foothold in American political circles. That’s where we’re heading, and it’s not just conservatives who are seeing this. Antisemitism has ingrained itself into liberal America. It’s nasty stuff to see, which we all did when college campuses en masse surrendered their campuses to Hamas-loving students.

Advertisement

On Pod Save America, a liberal podcast hosted by former Obama aides, co-hosts Jon Lovette, Tommy Vietor, and Jon Favreau went full terrorist, saying they need to own up to their past support of the Jewish State—Obama inked an extended military aid package— and hope future Democrats follow what could only be described as a watered-down version of what the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement aims to achieve, and I’m probably being too generous. We all know it won’t stop there. Democrats truly think that cutting off all military aid to Israel is a winning political move. There’s a reason why Democrats aren’t trusted to keep you safe. It’s because they’re kowtowing to terrorist sympathizers:

There has to be a total mindset change in the Democratic party. When the war ends, we are not going back to the pre-October 7 status quo. pic.twitter.com/Bow5zmYS2v — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) July 29, 2025

I said that if Kamala lost Michigan in the next election, Democrats would make a calculation to dump the bipartisan support for Israel.



That's completely come to pass.



As the Muslim population grows in the US through immigration, it's going to get more extreme. https://t.co/Anf9S1gJBC — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 29, 2025

Pro-Israel folks of all stripes need to understand that the Democrat Party is an utterly lost cause and it's GOP or bust from here on out https://t.co/iallxvuzzv — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 30, 2025

Brianna Wu, a transgender progressive, is simply aghast and appalled at the rampant antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric coming from her side. Her tweet is the perfect response to what was just said on Pod Save America:

I don’t talk about private meetings, but when I was in Israel, I had a meeting with a very senior person in the Netanyahu government. They flat out told me I was naive if I thought I could save the Democratic party from turning virulently anti-Israel. I hate that they seem to be right.

I don’t talk about private meetings, but when I was in Israel, I had a meeting with a very senior person in the Netanyahu government.



They flat out told me I was naive if I thought I could save the Democratic party from turning virulently anti-Israel. I hate that they seem to… — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) July 30, 2025

The renewed hatred of Israel within leftist circles comes from the reported starvation crisis in Gaza, which was, again, started by Hamas.

President Trump’s message to the UK, France, and Canada recognizing a Palestinian state:



"You're rewarding terrorists!"



pic.twitter.com/x9l0kxUDBi — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 30, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!