Tipsheet

Here's the Tweet That Captures What These Obama Bros *Really* Said About Israel

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 31, 2025 6:55 AM
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

The Democratic Party will soon become so anti-Israel, you’d think Hamas has achieved an unprecedented foothold in American political circles. That’s where we’re heading, and it’s not just conservatives who are seeing this. Antisemitism has ingrained itself into liberal America. It’s nasty stuff to see, which we all did when college campuses en masse surrendered their campuses to Hamas-loving students. 

On Pod Save America, a liberal podcast hosted by former Obama aides, co-hosts Jon Lovette, Tommy Vietor, and Jon Favreau went full terrorist, saying they need to own up to their past support of the Jewish State—Obama inked an extended military aid package— and hope future Democrats follow what could only be described as a watered-down version of what the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement aims to achieve, and I’m probably being too generous. We all know it won’t stop there. Democrats truly think that cutting off all military aid to Israel is a winning political move. There’s a reason why Democrats aren’t trusted to keep you safe. It’s because they’re kowtowing to terrorist sympathizers:

Brianna Wu, a transgender progressive, is simply aghast and appalled at the rampant antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric coming from her side. Her tweet is the perfect response to what was just said on Pod Save America: 

I don’t talk about private meetings, but when I was in Israel, I had a meeting with a very senior person in the Netanyahu government.  

They flat out told me I was naive if I thought I could save the Democratic party from turning virulently anti-Israel. I hate that they seem to be right. 

The renewed hatred of Israel within leftist circles comes from the reported starvation crisis in Gaza, which was, again, started by Hamas. 

