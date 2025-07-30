Reject the Moral Blackmail of the Marxist/Jihadi Axis
Will This Sydney Sweeney Ad Cause Another Lib Meltdown?

Matt Vespa
July 30, 2025 10:05 PM
Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Politics can lead to strange bedfellows. For Sydney Sweeney, it was entirely unintentional. Who knew an ad for jeans from American Eagle would trigger a Chernobyl-level meltdown from the Left? They’re losing their minds. It’s unreal how unhinged they’ve become over a jeans ad, which liberal America views as racist, white supremacist propaganda. So, with American Eagle now a bastion for Nazis, what’s next? Oh, well, how about her ad for ‘Hey Dude.’ It’s not new—released about a month ago—but it could cause another prog meltdown retroactively:

Who knows if another tsunami of liberal tears will be shed over Sweeney, who I’m sure is a bit disturbed and horrified at how some have reacted to her jeans ad. I’ve never seen such insanity over a blonde, white woman wearing jeans, but it also showed how detached from reality the Left has become.  

I don’t think Sweeney is all that politically active. She had a job to do with this jeans ad, and it set off a nuke inside the minds of every liberal in America.  

A jeans ad, folks. And now, maybe this swimsuit retroactively—what a bunch of loons. 

UPDATE: Dunkin' Donuts has now joined the Reichssicherheitsdienst.

CNN's Scott Jennings Seemed a Little Confused That This Dem Panel Doesn't Understand Negotiations Matt Vespa
