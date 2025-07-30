Will This Sydney Sweeney Ad Cause Another Lib Meltdown?

Politics can lead to strange bedfellows. For Sydney Sweeney, it was entirely unintentional. Who knew an ad for jeans from American Eagle would trigger a Chernobyl-level meltdown from the Left? They’re losing their minds. It’s unreal how unhinged they’ve become over a jeans ad, which liberal America views as racist, white supremacist propaganda. So, with American Eagle now a bastion for Nazis, what’s next? Oh, well, how about her ad for ‘Hey Dude.’ It’s not new—released about a month ago—but it could cause another prog meltdown retroactively:

🚨 BREAKING - Sydney Sweeney appears in NEW ‘Hey Dude’ Ad wearing a tight one piece swimsuit and a Cowboy hat.



Liberals heads are going to EXPLODE pic.twitter.com/Eg8Kh2LtyP — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) July 30, 2025

Who knows if another tsunami of liberal tears will be shed over Sweeney, who I’m sure is a bit disturbed and horrified at how some have reacted to her jeans ad. I’ve never seen such insanity over a blonde, white woman wearing jeans, but it also showed how detached from reality the Left has become.

I don’t think Sweeney is all that politically active. She had a job to do with this jeans ad, and it set off a nuke inside the minds of every liberal in America.

A jeans ad, folks. And now, maybe this swimsuit retroactively—what a bunch of loons.

NEW: Woman says the American Eagle Sydney Sweeney ad brought back her childhood trauma as a "brown girl."



"It is so difficult to grow up as a person of color, specifically a woman, and view yourself as beautiful in any sense of the word."



The professional victims are… pic.twitter.com/0Nvh3UdhuO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2025

UPDATE: Dunkin' Donuts has now joined the Reichssicherheitsdienst.

🤣 White leftist (with bad genetics) is TRIGGERED over the new Dunkin' commercialpic.twitter.com/TYk6qH2RlO https://t.co/SWj0Yh31Jr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 30, 2025

